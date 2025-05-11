Delhi traders hope for normalcy, safety protocols stay on

As India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire, traders and market associations across Delhi breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday, hoping that footfall—which had dropped sharply over the past few days—would return to normal. Delhi police and civil defence personnel during a mega mock drill at Khan Market in South Delhi on May 7. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Market bodies said the security drills and protocols put in place over the last few days will not be rolled back, but rather refined to better prepare for emergencies.

In Sarojini Nagar market, which typically sees over 50,000 shoppers daily, traders said the ceasefire announcement came as a much-needed reprieve after footfall halved over the past two to three days. To ensure safety, the market is now getting all firefighting equipment checked and restocked.

“All shops have been asked to ensure their fire extinguishers are filled and functional. Those who don’t have them have been directed to get one immediately. We’ve also asked shops to keep corridors clear and remove any heavy items that block pathways,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association.

In Khan Market, the traders’ association has launched a verification drive for all shop staff, with a temporary halt on hiring new employees without prior police clearance.

“It is definitely a relief that the situation has calmed down. We’re conducting fresh police verification for existing staff and have asked shops not to hire new people for now,” said Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association. “We’ve also requested the reinstatement of the old parking vendor, who was removed four months ago. He knew everyone in the market and can be a valuable resource for security.”

Khan Market is also restoring its public address (PA) system, which had been taken down during the G20 summit two years ago due to exposed wiring. The association believes it will be crucial for emergency communication.

In Connaught Place, traders held a meeting Saturday morning where they were urged to avoid panic and run operations as usual. Still, precautionary steps are being taken in case of any disruptions or blackout scenarios.

“During a blackout drill in CP, we noticed many shops had generators that switched on automatically. We’ve asked shopkeepers to keep these switched off at night and also spread the word to non-member shops. We’ve also requested the installation of a local siren, as the nearest one is at ITO and wasn’t audible during Friday’s drill,” said Atul Bhargava of the Connaught Place Traders’ Association.

Traders have also approached the police for help in removing encroachments around markets to improve accessibility and safety.

At Nehru Place, a zero-tolerance policy is now being enforced against storage of materials in corridors or outside shops. “We are clearing all obstructed pathways to ensure smooth evacuation and access if needed,” said Inder Kohli of the Nehru Place Traders’ Association.

In Chandni Chowk, wholesale traders had planned to shut shop by 6pm starting Saturday so that markets could clear out before dark in case of a blackout. However, following the ceasefire announcement, they have decided to stick to their regular closing time.

“Most wholesale shops close by 7pm, after which goods are transported. We had planned to wind up an hour early so everything could be cleared before nightfall. But now that a ceasefire has been announced, we’ll continue with regular hours unless the situation changes again,” said Mukesh Sachdeva, president of the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association (DHMA).