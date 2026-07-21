Traffic advisory issued ahead of farmers rally march to Delhi against India-US trade deal | Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for today i.e. July 21st in light of the demonstration being held by the Desh Bachao Morcha at Kisan Ghat in the national capital.
The traffic police posted on X to inform commuters of routes most likely to be affected by this rally along with a list of necessary advisory points for travellers to keep in mind.
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As per the post, “Traffic diversions may be implemented on need basis to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.”
These traffic conditions will be in place 8:30am onwards.
Diversion points for traffic{{/usCountry}}
These traffic conditions will be in place 8:30am onwards.
Diversion points for traffic{{/usCountry}}
Here is a list of traffic diversion points to avoid today due to possible closures:
- Delhi Gate
- Rajghat Crossing
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Shantivan Chowk
- Rajghat DTC Depot
- IP Flyover
Roads to avoid
Here is a list of roads, as provided by the traffic police's notice, to avoid today due to possible closures:
- Satyagrah Marg
- Velodrome Road
- Rajghat DTC Depot Road
- Rajghat DTC Bypass Road
- Surrounding roads and adjoining stretches
In addition, a public advisory asked commuters headed towards the airport, railway stations or other adjoining areas, to plan their journey accordingly and well in advance.
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The instructions of traffic police personnel must be followed at all spots where they have been deployed and vehicles must only be parked in designated areas. “Avoid roadside parking as it obstructs the free flow of traffic,” the advisory adds.
Commuters are also advised to use navigation apps as much as possible for real-time updates on road closures and travel time. “Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience," the notice further adds.
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The Desh Bachao Morcha is organising a rally to protest against speculation of decreasing government support for farmers amid implementation of the India-US trade deal which they claim will impact small businesses in the agriculture sector.
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.