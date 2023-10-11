Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG match; check routes to avoid

Ahead of India's Cricket World Cup face-off against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, the NCT's traffic police issued an advisory for travellers to reach different locations while preventing any form of disruption. The department requested the commuters to avoid certain routes including Rajghat to JLN Marg(File)

According to the advisory being shared on X (formerly Twitter), there will be diversions and restrictions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg.

"No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road," the advisory said.

The department requested the commuters to avoid certain routes including Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

Parking restrictions:

The Delhi traffic police said that limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium.

"Display of car parking label on windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on parking label. The vehicles without valid parking label shall not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium," the advisory read.

There would be parking restrictions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (both the carriageways) on the match day. Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the advisory said.

The traffic police said park and ride facility is available for spectators and unlabelled vehicles. All spectators coming in their vehicles may reach the Mata Sundari parking, Shanti Van parking and the parking under Veldrome Road to avail of the facility or walk down to the stadium.

People using application-based taxis and other taxies should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup, the advisory added.

Entry into the stadium:

Gate numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 are located on the Southern side of the Stadium and entry to these gates shall be operated from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

Gate numbers 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 are located on the Eastern side of the Stadium on the road and entry to these gates shall be operated from JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gate numbers 16, 17, and 18 are located on the Western Side of the Stadium and entry to these gates shall be operated from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

The match would commence at 2pm on Wednesday.

