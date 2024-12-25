Christmas: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory over expected rush at malls | Check road closures

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the anticipated surge in footfall at some places, including churches and malls, for Christmas on Wednesday, December 25. The traffic police on Tuesday said it has made "adequate" arrangements to deal with the rowdy elements during the Christmas celebrations in the national capital. New Delhi: Commuters amid rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (PTI)

Deployments have been made near churches, malls, and markets, news agency PTI quoted an officer as saying, adding that a drive against drunken driving will be carried out till New Year.

Delhi Traffic advisory for Christmas

Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X on Tuesday, said special arrangements will be effective around the popular malls in Delhi's Saket, including Select Citywalk, as a large number of people are expected to visit. Traffic diversion will begin at 2 pm Wednesday.

At the Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani stretch, all median cuts will remain closed, Delhi Traffic Police said. Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will not be allowed on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road, it said.

Commuters moving from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Press Enclave Road are advised to use Khanpur Red Light T Point via MB Road to Mehrauli. Traffic coming from IIT Flyover to PTS going towards Press Enclave Road is advised to continue on Aurbindo Marg towards Mehrauli and use TB Hospital Road Red Light to Lado Sarai via MB Road, it said.