Christmas: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory over expected rush at malls | Check road closures
Traffic curbs will be in effect from 2pm around popular malls in Delhi's Saket, including Select Citywalk, as a large number of people are expected to visit.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the anticipated surge in footfall at some places, including churches and malls, for Christmas on Wednesday, December 25. The traffic police on Tuesday said it has made "adequate" arrangements to deal with the rowdy elements during the Christmas celebrations in the national capital.
Deployments have been made near churches, malls, and markets, news agency PTI quoted an officer as saying, adding that a drive against drunken driving will be carried out till New Year.
Delhi Traffic advisory for Christmas
- Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X on Tuesday, said special arrangements will be effective around the popular malls in Delhi's Saket, including Select Citywalk, as a large number of people are expected to visit. Traffic diversion will begin at 2 pm Wednesday.
- At the Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani stretch, all median cuts will remain closed, Delhi Traffic Police said. Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will not be allowed on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road, it said.
Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,000 vehicles stuck in Solang-Rohtang after heavy snowfall in Manali, 700 tourists rescued
- Commuters moving from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Press Enclave Road are advised to use Khanpur Red Light T Point via MB Road to Mehrauli. Traffic coming from IIT Flyover to PTS going towards Press Enclave Road is advised to continue on Aurbindo Marg towards Mehrauli and use TB Hospital Road Red Light to Lado Sarai via MB Road, it said.
- No public transport buses will be allowed to go to Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market Red Light, the advisory said.
- An officer told PTI that despite less number of people were seen thronging to the Sacred Heart Cathedral near the Gol Dak Khana last year, sufficient personnel in the area have been deployed. They will keep clear the traffic for a smooth movement in the area, he said.
- Churches in the city expecting a heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram), and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj), police said, adding that traffic will be diverted on stretches according to the need.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
