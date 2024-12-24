Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,000 vehicles stuck in Solang-Rohtang after heavy snowfall in Manali, 700 tourists rescued

A fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Monday has turned the winter wonderland into a logistical nightmare as around 1,000 vehicles got stuck, while tourists were stranded in their vehicles for hours between Solang and Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. A biker falls on a slippery road after fresh snowfall in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh,(PTI)

According to officials, police launched a rescue operation and shifted around 700 tourists to safe places.

Visuals from the area showed police personnel assisting travellers and drivers in navigating their vehicles as snowfall continued. Local authorities also coordinated the rescue operations.

The influx of tourists arriving to celebrate Christmas and New Year in the snow-covered mountains seems to have added to the situation.

Tourists often throng the area during the winter days of December to February to witness the snow-clad mountains. While they did get what they were looking for, but it also turned out to be a headache, both for them and the authorities working to get them out of the jam.

Headache in Manali, joy in Shimla

While authorities in Manali grappled with logistical problems of getting people out due to the snow, capital Shimla was blanketed in a pristine sheet of snow, bringing renewed hope and joy to the city.

The mesmerising snowfall, which began after a two-week gap since the first snowfall on December 8, has not only delighted visitors but also rejuvenated the spirits of the local tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourists, captivated by the beauty of the snow-clad hills, are extending their stay, making this a season of cheer and celebration for all. This unexpected snowfall has infused excitement among those dreaming of a "White Christmas." Many tourists, initially planning to leave, have decided to stay back, soaking in the wintry charm of Shimla.

Meanwhile, local businesses, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, are optimistic about an extended tourist season, hoping to make the most of this enchanting winter spell.

Tourists from across the country are overjoyed with snowfall, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

"The snowfall is such a beautiful sight. The weather is amazing. We didn't expect this at all, but when we woke up this morning, there was snow. We were planning to leave, but now we've decided to stay longer. This is the first snowfall I've ever seen, and it's a lifetime experience for me," a tourist from Haryana said, according to ANI.