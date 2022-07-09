Delhi traffic police issue advisory for movements during ‘Sankalp March’
Vehicular movements will remain affected from 11am till late afternoon today in many parts of central Delhi, especially on roads around Mandi House and Jantar Mantar due to a “ Samvidhan Sankalp March” led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory regarding their arrangements for the event to ensure motorists face less inconvenience.
The rally, organised in protest against the killings in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Maharashtra’s Amravati, will start from Mandi House around 11am and culminate at Jantar Mantar. Police have expected that nearly 7,000 people would participate in the event organised in the wake of the recent killings of Hindus by Muslims, said a police officer, who did not want to be named.
According to the traffic advisory, the rally that will commence from Mandi House will take Barakhambha Road and Tolstoy Marg to reach Jantar Mantar. To facilitate smooth flow of traffic, only pedestrians have been allowed on at least nine important roads from 8.30am to 2pm. These roads are Sikandara Road, Barakhambha Road, Copernicus Marg, Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sandad Marg -- from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk -- and Janpath -- from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Windsor Place roundabout.
“Commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and advised to avoid the mentioned roads for their convenience,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi traffic range) Aalap Patel.
The traffic police said they have deployed an adequate number of traffic personnel to manage the traffic and guide motorists about the alternate routes.
On June 21, 54-year-old chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was hacked to death in Amravati by three men on a bike when he was on his way back home on a scooter. It has been alleged that Kolhe killing was the result of the outrage over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Mohammed. On June 28, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed killed tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma.
-
After decade, Himachal Pradesh gets its own disaster response force
Caught in red-tape for a decade, Himachal Pradesh, which is prone to natural disasters, has finally got its own state disaster response force (SDRF). Also watch: Survivors narrate horror after Amarnath cloudburst; 16 dead, 40 still missing Himachal Pradesh Police have drawn 102 personnel from their battalions for the SDRF. The Kangra district administration has transferred 11.5 acres near Dharamshala for setting up the SDRF station, which will comprise 64 police personnel.
-
Delhi: Man dies after attack by miscreants, 1 dies in encounter with police
A 23-year-old man from Delhi's New Usmanpur area was shot dead on Friday night during an encounter with police and his three associates have been arrested while the police were trying to nab the attackers of a man who succumbed to an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar's injuries, police said. The arrested have been identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil. Police said that on Friday, around 8.30pm, the team noticed an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar.
-
CUET 2022: Enthusiasm and nerves in equal dose for Delhi’s young aspirants
The recent class XII graduates in the city are gearing up to be part of history, as they prepare to appear for the first ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 15 and August 10, for undergraduate courses. And those youngsters who are hopeful of getting into Delhi University, the test acts as an alternative to the university's old cut-off process.
-
38 king cobra eggs hatch at Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park
The Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore may be closed to visitors till Monday due to heavy rainfall that has flooded low-lying enclosures, but it is still welcoming new arrivals - 38 of them, infact. Eggs laid 75 days ago by an eight-year-old king cobra - Nagini - hatched over Thursday and Friday, providing a boost to animal conservationists. A similar project was sanctioned in 2010. The 2021/22 project was the second.
-
This way to a lane of no answers
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. The dead-end alley looks dull at its mouth, where it meets the main street of Chitli Qabar. The feeling changes on entering. Further ahead, the lane grows more silent. The newer one, towards the entrance, is fronted by a gigantic arch. The older chatta is more discreet. The passage way through this chatta is almost as dark as twilight.
