Delhi traffic advisory ahead of PM's visit to CR Park for Durga Puja | Routes to avoid

The Delhi traffic police said that the advisory will be in place from 3 pm till 12 am midnight.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to CR Park's Kali Mandir and heavy footfall at Durga Puja pandals across the South Delhi area on Tuesday, the traffic police issued an advisory for commuters until midnight.

Traffic Advisory Details: ⦁ Traffic on the Outer Ring Road (Panchsheel - Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and CR Park Main Road is affected.

⦁ No traffic is allowed on the Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and internal roads of CR Park and GK-II

⦁ Traffic diversions are in place at Outer Ring Road, under Panchsheel, IIT and Nehru Place flyovers.

⦁ Commuters are advised to take the alternate routes of MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road.

The traffic police advised commuters to use public transport and avoid restricted stretches.

The Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association issued a specific advisory for its residents with regard to CR Park, GK-2 and certain internal roads within the area.

Impacts in GK-2, CR Park ⦁ Roads in and around GK-2 and CR Park may be temporarily closed or diverted during PM Modi's movement.

⦁ Some internal roads in GK-2 may also face temporary closures or restricted entry.

⦁ Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary movement during this time to minimise inconvenience.

⦁ Residents are advised to follow police instructions and cooperate to ensure a smooth flow of traffic for everyone's safety.