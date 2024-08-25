Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Janmashtami: Check for restrictions and diversions

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday in preparation for the “Shri Krishna Janmashtami” celebrations on Monday. The advisory details the functions at prominent temples and outlines restrictions and route diversions. The advisory details the functions at prominent temples for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and outlines restrictions and route diversions.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The festival of Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, 26.08.2024. A large number of devotees will be visiting various temples on 26.08.2024 evening, continuing until the early hours of 27.08.2024,” the advisory said.

“On this occasion, many Mandir Samitis will also take out Janmashtami Shobha Yatras/processions, including raths, jhankis, bands, and tempos, in various parts of Delhi,” it added.

The advisory advised the general public to be aware of potential road congestion due to the increased temple traffic and procession routes, anticipating general slowdowns and traffic jams.

Check the route diversions and restrictions across the national capital.

Janmashtami functions likely in these areas

The advisory issued the list of areas where prominent functions will be held for Janmashtami,

Laxmi Narain Mandir, New Delhi

ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash

ISKCON Temple, Dwarka Sector-13

Janmashtami Park, Punjabi Bagh

Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth, Chhattarpur

Santoshi Mata Mandir, Hari Nagar

ISKCON Temple, Sector-25, Rohini

DDA Ground, Sector-10, Dwarka

Golok Dham Temple, Sector-10, Dwarka

Gufawala Mandir, Preet Vihar

Restrictions around Laxmi Narain Mandir on Mandir Marg during Janmashtami on August 26, 2024, from 2:00 PM onwards: “No vehicles will be allowed on Mandir Marg from Roundabout Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road - Mandir Marg T-Point and vice versa,” the advisory said.

No vehicles from Roundabout Shankar Road to Mandir Marg will be allowed on Mandir Lane. Depending on their routes, buses originating from Shivaji Stadium heading towards Mandir Marg will be diverted to Panchkuian Road or Roundabout GPO.

Diversion points for buses and commercial vehicles:

Panchkuian Road to Mandir Marg T-Point

Roundabout GPO & Kali Bari Marg to Bhai Veer Singh Marg towards Kali Bari Marg

Roundabout Gole Market towards Peshwa Road

Kali Bari Marg to Udyan Marg towards Mandir Marg

Peshwa Road towards Mandir Marg

Peshwa Road-Udyan Marg T-Point towards Mandir Marg

Roundabout Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg

Kali Bari Marg to R.K. Ashram Marg towards Mandir Marg

Mandir Lane from Roundabout Shankar Road to Mandir Marg

Park Street to RK Ashram Marg T-Point towards Kali Bari Marg

Restrictions around ISKCON temple, East of Kailash

From 8:00 am on August 26, 2024, to 1:00 am on August 27, 2024, heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) and light goods vehicle (LGVs) will be restricted on the following roads:

HTVs/LGVs from Ring Road will be diverted from Captain Gaur Marg at the Ring Road crossing.

HTVs/LGVs from Outer Ring Road will be redirected from Captain Gaur Marg to Modi Flyover at the Outer Ring Road crossing.

HTVs/LGVs from Outer Ring Road will be diverted from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to Modi Flyover at Paras Chowk.

Traffic from BRT Central School will be redirected from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to Chirag Delhi.

Raja Dhirsain Marg will be closed from Eden Hospital (C-Block, East of Kailash) to ISKCON Temple and from Sant Nagar Red Light to ISKCON Temple.

The general public and devotees may park at Captain Gaur Marg, Aastha Kunj Road, or near Sapna Cinema. Special invitees will park near Gate No. 3 at ISKCON Temple and enter through Gate No. 4-A on Aastha Kunj Road. General visitors will enter the temple through Gate No. 1 and exit through Gate No. 2. Special invitees will also enter through Gate No. 4-A and park on Aastha Kunj Road. Other invitees will park on Aastha Kunj Road, enter through Gate Nos. 4 & 5, and use shuttle services to reach the temple.

Restrictions/Diversions around Janmashtami Park, Punjabi Bagh on Ring Road

Ring Road at Raja Garden Crossing

Ring Road at Rajdhani T-Point

Club Road T-Point (Punjabi Bagh)

Britannia Crossing (Ring Road)

Wazirpur Flyover (Ring Road)

Punjabi Bagh Crossing (Roundabout & Flyover)

Moti Nagar Crossing

Karampura T-Point

Shivaji Park Crossing (Rohtak Road)

Diversion Points around Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth, Chhattarpur

From CDR Chowk towards Andheria Mor

From Y-Point towards 100 Foota Red Light

Diversion Points around Santoshi Mata Mandir, Hari Nagar

On Jail Road from Lajwanti Flyover to Tilak Nagar Metro Station: Hari Nagar Chowk to Lal Sai Marg. On Jail Road from Tilak Nagar Metro Station to Lajwanti Flyover: Fateh Nagar Red Light to Capt. Anuj Nayyar Marg towards Dharam Marg, Janak Puri

Restrictions/Diversions around ISKCON Temple, Sector-25, Rohini

The road from Nala Road Cut to the service road of ISKCON Temple will be closed. Traffic will be redirected towards Sector-24, Rohini.

Roads to avoid near DDA Ground, Sector-10, Dwarka

Road No. 221 from Dwarka Sports Complex, Sector-10 to T-Point at Road No. 205.

The road between Metro Station Sector-10 and SDM Office Sector-10.

The traffic advisory suggests that the public and motorists plan their journeys with the festivities and potential congestion in mind. It advises allowing extra travel time to account for possible delays and encourages using Metro and other public transportation to avoid road congestion. Motorists are also urged to follow the directions of traffic police officers on duty to minimise inconvenience and stay informed.