Delhi transport department approves 4.5k+ e-auto permits in Capital

The Delhi transport department approved the issuance of 4,561 permits for operating electric autorickshaws (e-autos), of which one-third will be reserved for women applicants, a senior government official said on Saturday.

“The government will now invite applications from individuals for availing the 4,561 permits very soon and 33% of the permits will be reserved for women drivers,” the official said, not wishing to be named.

The official cited above said that there is a huge demand to increase the number of autos and taxis driven by women, for the convenience of women commuters in the city.

“While men (applicants) will require public service vehicle (PSV) badges to apply for an e-auto permit, women can do so with an existing licence that applies to light vehicles. Women applicants who avail of the permits will get additional three months to get a PSV badge done,” the official said.

The e-auto plan is part of the government’s comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) policy notified in August 2020. The policy aims to ensure that at least 25% of total vehicles registered in Delhi, by 2025, are e-vehicles. The EV policy is part of the government’s long-term action plan to fight air pollution in Delhi.

Parallelly, the government also is working on setting up EV Infrastructure in Delhi, which involves setting up 500 charging points at 100 locations, incentive policy on scrapping of fuel vehicles for e-vehicles, and tying up with private players to endorse electric vehicles and set up charging stations. Even government vehicles are being switched to electric ones under an order issued earlier this year.

