Delhi: Two builders arrested in Saidulajab building collapse case

The Delhi Police have arrested two builders in connection with the collapse of an illegal building in south Delhi’s Saidulajab that killed six people and injured at least 10 others on May 30, senior officers said on Tuesday. Police said the building collapsed around 7.25pm on May 30 while two additional floors were under construction, killing six people. (HT Photo)

The arrests come days after police arrested building owner Karamveer Zaildar. Investigators said the two builders had been engaged by Zaildar to construct two additional floors on the three-storey structure without the requisite approvals.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal confirmed the arrests, and identified the arrested men as Manish Khatri and Avinash Gupta, .

“The two had been on the run after the incident. They left Delhi and travelled to several places, including Himachal Pradesh. Police teams were tracking them, but they kept changing locations. They returned to Delhi on Tuesday and were arrested,” a senior police officer associated with the investigation said.

Police said the building collapsed around 7.25pm on May 30 while two additional floors were under construction. The collapse buried an eatery operating on the premises and damaged a neighbouring coaching institute.

Among the six people killed were two doctors, three engineering graduates and the owner of the eatery.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials said the structure stood in an unauthorised area that has developed over the years on agricultural land belonging to Saidulajab village. No fresh construction is permitted in the area, and neither a building plan nor a layout plan had been sanctioned for the structure, officials said.

Following the incident, the MCD on May 31 suspended the area’s junior engineer and assistant engineer for alleged dereliction of duty, slackness and failure to exercise proper supervision.

A preliminary inquiry by authorities found the building to be prima facie illegal. Police have registered a case under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to buildings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.