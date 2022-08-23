Delhi: Two die after unidentified men barge into house, allegedly open fire

Two men were killed while another person was seriously injured after two unidentified men barged into a house and allegedly opened fire at them at Bakkarwala JJ Colony near Mundka in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said.

At least six empty bullet shells and three cartridges were found at the crime scene.

The firing incident took place around 9pm triggering panic among local residents.

The assailants fled after firing at the three men.

“The assailants entered the house and went to a room where the three victims were present with another man. One of them asked about the house of Satish. The owner of the house, Joginder, pointed to a photo of his father hanging on the wall. Suddenly, the two assailants whipped out their pistols and opened fire at the persons present in the room before fleeing,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma.

Police said the three men, including Joginder, suffered bullet injuries. All of them were rushed to nearby hospitals, where Joginder (45) and Mangal (60) were declared brought dead.

The injured, Mohan Lal (62) is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical.

Mangal was into tent and decoration business while Lal is an e-rickshaw driver by profession.

Police said Joginder belonged to the Sansi community and was previously booked in three Excise Act cases for allegedly selling illicit liquor. His wife is also involved in two similar cases.

DCP said a case of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants.

One of them wore a black cap while the other had tied a muffler around his head. They were captured by CCTV cameras entering the house and running away after the firing. Their helmet was found abandoned on a concrete platform in the lane near the crime spot, the police said.

