Delhi: Two die after unidentified men barge into house, allegedly open fire
Police said the three men suffered bullet injuries and all of them were rushed to nearby hospitals two were declared dead on arrival
Two men were killed while another person was seriously injured after two unidentified men barged into a house and allegedly opened fire at them at Bakkarwala JJ Colony near Mundka in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said.
At least six empty bullet shells and three cartridges were found at the crime scene.
The firing incident took place around 9pm triggering panic among local residents.
The assailants fled after firing at the three men.
“The assailants entered the house and went to a room where the three victims were present with another man. One of them asked about the house of Satish. The owner of the house, Joginder, pointed to a photo of his father hanging on the wall. Suddenly, the two assailants whipped out their pistols and opened fire at the persons present in the room before fleeing,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma.
Also Read: Gazebo firing: Police arrest cousin of main accused, trio still at large
Police said the three men, including Joginder, suffered bullet injuries. All of them were rushed to nearby hospitals, where Joginder (45) and Mangal (60) were declared brought dead.
The injured, Mohan Lal (62) is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical.
Mangal was into tent and decoration business while Lal is an e-rickshaw driver by profession.
Police said Joginder belonged to the Sansi community and was previously booked in three Excise Act cases for allegedly selling illicit liquor. His wife is also involved in two similar cases.
DCP said a case of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants.
One of them wore a black cap while the other had tied a muffler around his head. They were captured by CCTV cameras entering the house and running away after the firing. Their helmet was found abandoned on a concrete platform in the lane near the crime spot, the police said.
-
Bengaluru to face power cuts today: Report
Some parts of Bengaluru might see planned power shutdowns from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, responsible for electricity management in the city, is progressing some repair and maintenance works. The BESCOM is also working towards finishing off some pending projects which were hindered due to relentless rain this monsoon season, which include shifting of all overhead cables underground.
-
Got hoax bomb threat linked to Mumbai hotel, caller asked for ₹5 cr, say cops
A hoax bomb threat - linked to a prominent hotel - was received on Monday evening, the Mumbai Police have said. An unidentified man called up to say that bombs were kept at four places in the hotel, and he asked for Rs 5 crore to diffuse them, the cops highlighted. A case has been filed under sections 336 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Mumbai cops dress as delivery agents to arrest two chain snatchers
In a clever trap to arrest two criminals, a team of Mumbai police resorted to disguising as food delivery agents and patrolled around the suspected areas for three days before finally tracking down the bike-borne chain-snatchers on Monday. The police scanned footage from over 200 CCTV cameras in the city, and nearby areas to arrest the chain snatchers who targeted morning walkers, an official told news agency PTI.
-
Overcast sky in Delhi, light rain expected: IMD
Delhi is likely to see very light rainfall with overcast skies on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. The national Capital could also see strong gusty winds with a speed of 35-45km/hr. The maximum temperature on Monday was 36.1C, two degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature on Monday stood at 27.6C. Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning.
-
Why will a unicorn logo be installed in Bengaluru? (Hint: It's no mean feat)
The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka is expected to soon install a unicorn logo in Bengaluru to mark the state capital's feat of having the largest number of start-ups and unicorns in the country. According to the data cited by the Crunchbase website, India saw 53 start-ups turning unicorns in 2011-22. Of these, 19 are said to be in Bengaluru. This logo is likely to become a major attraction in the city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics