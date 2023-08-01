Delhi University admissions: First list released

The Delhi University on Tuesday announced its much-awaited first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions, with a total of 85,853 students making it in the first round, officials said. The selected students will have the option to accept their seats by August 4. The window will close at 4.59pm. Inactivity or inaction by the candidates will be taken as non-acceptance of the allocated seat, officials have said. (HT Archive)

Registered candidate can check their allocated seats, if any, on the university website by clicking on the ‘View Seat Allocation’ option.

The selected students will have the option to accept their seats by August 4. The window will close at 4.59pm. Inactivity or inaction by the candidates will be taken as non-acceptance of the allocated seat, officials have said.

The allocations were made against the university’s 71,000 UG seats across 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA (Bachelor of Arts) programme combinations in 68 colleges. The higher number of allocations was done to take into account future drop-outs during the admission process, officials aware of the matter said.

This year, as many as 245,239 students applied for a spot at DU.

“We generally admit a slightly higher number of students than the number of seats because some students will drop out. This will also help us hasten the process...,” said a DU official, asking not to be named.

Haneet Gandhi, dean, admissions said that extra allocations are done only in the first round.

According to university data, female candidates secured more seats (45,287 )than male candidates (40,565). The selected students also included one transgender student, the university said.

A majority of the seats (71,578), were bagged by students from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education. This was followed by 3,028 students from the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board, 2,344 students from the Bihar School Examination board, 2,048 students from the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education and 1,527 students from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan.

Besides, officials said that 7,042 candidates got their first preference in the first allocation round. Around 22,000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their top five preferences. A total of 202,416 students were considered in this round, the officials added. The allocations made are the best possible seats that a student could get based on the his or her preferences as well as availability, officials said.

After the selected students accept their allocated seats, colleges will check their applications and process them by August 5 (4.59pm). Once approved, candidates will have to submit the fees by 4.59pm on August 6. Officials said only those candidates who complete their admission process, including payment of fees, will be eligible to upgrade to any other of their preference in the next tworounds.

Tanya Jain, a student from a CBSE school in Delhi, said that one of her top preferences was BA (Hons) Psychology in a college in North Campus. She got allocated a seat in English (Hons) in College of Vocational Studies, which was another one her preferences, but lower on the list. “I will accept it so that I am considered for subsequent rounds,” she said.

To be sure, students were free to opt for as many colleges as they wanted to on the CSAS portal.

DU will now announce the second seat allocation list at 5pm on August 10, and the third and last list on August 22.Officialshave advised students to regularly check the Common Sear Allocation System portal.

Prior to the seat allocation, students had to register on CSAS, after which they could fill in their preferences. They received their simulated ranks — a tentative position determining which course and college a candidate gets admitted to, depending on their preference and entrance test scores — after which the seat allocation took place.

HT on July 27 reported that 245,239 students applied for a spot at DU — a considerable jump in the number of applications this year, up from 217,653 in 2022, a 12.7% increase that officials attributed to more students appearing in the CUET.

Kirori Mal College received the most applications this year, with 161,533 students opting for the institution in their forms. This was followed by Hindu College, with 158,548 applications, Hansraj College (157,162) and Ramjas (156,068).

The undergraduate session will commence on August 16, nearly 2.5 months before it did last year.