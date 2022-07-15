Delhi University’s rank falls in the NIRF ranking 2022
The Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 13th position this year in the ministry of education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.
In the overall rankings as well, the DU's position declined to 23 from 19 last year.
The seventh edition of NIRF rankings was announced on Friday by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Delhi University is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, which bagged the second and third positions, respectively in the NIRF under the university category.
Last year, the university was ranked 12th, while it was ranked 11th in 2020, at the 13th spot in 2019 and ranked seventh in the university category in 2018.
The rankings have been done in various categories like overall, universities, colleges, research institutions among others.
DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College was ranked above St Stephens' and Shri Ram College of Commerce and was among the top 10 colleges in the country.
Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the sixth consecutive year.
In its overall ranking, the DU slipped to 23rd rank from 19th last year. In 2020, it was ranked 18th and 20th in 2019. In 2018, it had bagged the 14th rank.
Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the country this year, with the Hindu College improved its ranking from ninth to second this year, while Lady Shri Ram College for Women securing the fifth position from its earlier second rank.
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, which was ranked 12th last year, secured its spot among the top 10 colleges in the country and was ranked seventh above Kirori Mal, St Stephen's College and Shri ram College of Commerce that are ranked tenth, eleventh and twelfth respectively.
-
Four members of a family found dead in north east Delhi: Police
Four members of a family were reportedly found dead at their residence in north east Delhi's Jafrabad on Friday afternoon, police said adding that investigation is in its early stages. Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed the incident and said four persons have been reportedly found dead in a house in Jafrabad.
-
Delhi: At least 5 killed, 9 injured after godown wall collapses in Alipur
In a tragic incident, at least five persons were killed and nine others were injured, two of them critically, after the portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said. Fourteen persons rescued from the debris, were rushed to Raja Harish Chandra hospital. A senior police officer said that a total of 14 injured persons were admitted to the hospital.
-
Coal smuggling case: WB law minister, legislator evade ED questioning in Delhi
A day after being issued notices in connection with the coal smuggling case, officials in the Enforcement Directorate said that West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress legislator from Purulia's Baghmundi constituency Sushanta Mahato did not turn up at the central agency's Delhi office on Friday for questioning. ED officials said that there was no communication from Ghatak till Friday afternoon.
-
MP to hold campaign to administer booster dose of Covid vaccine from Jul 21
The Madhya Pradesh government will begin a fortnightly campaign to administer the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from July 21, an official said on Friday. Booster dose will be administered to people who have completed six months after the two initial doses of the vaccine against the disease. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state, which currently has 928 active cases. Testing has been increased continuously in the state.
-
Kerur violence: Angry kin throws ₹2 lakh at Congress's Siddaramaiah | Watch
Congress leader and Badami MLA Siddaramaiah had to face the anger of the people in Bagalkot in Karnataka on Friday when Siddaramaiah visited victims at hospitals who had sustained injuries during the recent communal clashes in Kerur town in the district. Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka chief minister had visited a hospital in Bagalkot district where the injured victims of the communal clashes are being treated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics