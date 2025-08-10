Delhi University secures NAAC’s highest A++ grade with improved score
The University of Delhi achieved NAAC A++ grade with a CGPA of 3.55, reflecting its focus on quality education and innovation, valid until 2029.
The University of Delhi has secured the highest NAAC A++ grade in its second cycle of Institutional Assessment and Accreditation, the university announced on August 8. It earned a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.55, with the accreditation valid for five years until 2029, the varsity said in a statement.
Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh congratulated faculty, students, staff, alumni and stakeholders, noting that in 2018, DU had received an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.28. The sharp improvement, he said, reflected the university’s focus on quality education, innovative research and strong governance.
“Securing the NAAC A++ grade is a landmark moment in the university’s history and a source of immense pride for our entire fraternity,” Singh said.
“This recognition is the result of the unwavering dedication and collective effort of our faculty, students, non-teaching staff, alumni and all stakeholders. It will serve as a catalyst, motivating us to set even higher benchmarks and expand the horizons of excellence in teaching, research and service to society,” he said.
The vice-chancellor said DU remains committed to maintaining the highest standards in education, research and community engagement, reaffirming its position as one of India’s leading institutions of higher learning.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.