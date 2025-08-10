Delhi University secures NAAC’s highest A++ grade with improved score

The University of Delhi has secured the highest NAAC A++ grade in its second cycle of Institutional Assessment and Accreditation, the university announced on August 8. It earned a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.55, with the accreditation valid for five years until 2029, the varsity said in a statement. The vice-chancellor said DU remains committed to maintaining the highest standards in education, research and community engagement. (HT Archive)

Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh congratulated faculty, students, staff, alumni and stakeholders, noting that in 2018, DU had received an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.28. The sharp improvement, he said, reflected the university’s focus on quality education, innovative research and strong governance.

“Securing the NAAC A++ grade is a landmark moment in the university’s history and a source of immense pride for our entire fraternity,” Singh said.

“This recognition is the result of the unwavering dedication and collective effort of our faculty, students, non-teaching staff, alumni and all stakeholders. It will serve as a catalyst, motivating us to set even higher benchmarks and expand the horizons of excellence in teaching, research and service to society,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said DU remains committed to maintaining the highest standards in education, research and community engagement, reaffirming its position as one of India’s leading institutions of higher learning.