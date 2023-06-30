PM Modi’s masti ki paathshala, Metro ride with DU students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Metro ride on the Yellow Lines and address at the closing ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, had it all, from convos on OTT series to viral reels. The students gush: “The PM is so cool!”
It was not just any other day for the 30 students of Delhi University who boarded Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Friday, to reach North Campus. Well, how could it be, for their co-passenger was none other than the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi! Many of those who were aboard this train recall their experience with the PM and say they are still on cloud nine.
Boarding the train from Lok Kalyan Marg and getting off at Vishwavidyalaya to attend the closing ceremony of DU’s centenary celebrations, the PM won many hearts on the go. Shalu Mishra, a second-year BCom student at Bharati College, says, “Our PM is way too cool! He knows everything about what youngsters are up to these days. He knew the lingo and phrases we use — from K-Nags to ‘Momos ki bhookh lagi hai’ — spots we frequent at Satya Niketan and where we hang out in Kamla Nagar.” And Drishti Gautam, first-year BA (Prog) student at Maharaja Agrasen College, adds, “He told us how college is not just about the degree. It’s about learning skills and making memories.”
Also aboard this not-so-regular ride was Tanisha Bajaj, a second-year BCom (Hons) student at Dyal Singh College, who shares, “Someone asked him for a selfie and he looked at me and said, ‘Yeh social media ne bhi bigaad diya hai sabko’, and laughed. I now have an inside joke with the PM!”
At the varsity, the PM said during his speech: “Like students here, I travelled by the Metro today. Students have a lot to talk about. From science topics to new series on OTT, they don’t leave any subjects.”
#PMKeMannKiBaat: An excerpt from the PM’s Q&A with DU students in the Metro
Q. How can one manage stress?
A. Improve your sleep pattern and keep a distance from the problem so that you stay neutral.
Q. How do you manage your sleep schedule?
A. Mujhe toh daant padhti hai (kam sone ke liye). Aap bachche achche se khaya, piya karo aur 8 ghante soya karo.
Q. How should we deal with failure?
A. Everyone fails, but it doesn’t mean you give up.
Author tweets @KritiKambiri