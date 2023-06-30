PM Modi’s masti ki paathshala, Metro ride with DU students

It was not just any other day for the 30 students of Delhi University who boarded Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Friday, to reach North Campus. Well, how could it be, for their co-passenger was none other than the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi! Many of those who were aboard this train recall their experience with the PM and say they are still on cloud nine. Answering questions around healthy habits, the PM suggested the students, ‘Ghee khaya karo’, among other things. (Photo: BJP Twitter)

PM Modi tweeted about his experience on the Delhi Metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg to Vishwavidyalaya, where he answered many questions of DU students. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Boarding the train from Lok Kalyan Marg and getting off at Vishwavidyalaya to attend the closing ceremony of DU’s centenary celebrations, the PM won many hearts on the go. Shalu Mishra, a second-year BCom student at Bharati College, says, “Our PM is way too cool! He knows everything about what youngsters are up to these days. He knew the lingo and phrases we use — from K-Nags to ‘Momos ki bhookh lagi hai’ — spots we frequent at Satya Niketan and where we hang out in Kamla Nagar.” And Drishti Gautam, first-year BA (Prog) student at Maharaja Agrasen College, adds, “He told us how college is not just about the degree. It’s about learning skills and making memories.”

Prince Kumar, a BA (Prog) student at Shyam Lal College (Evening), shares, “The PM sat with us and even cracked jokes. Aisa laga hi nahin that we were sitting with a VIP, let alone the Prime Minister!” (Photo: PTI)

Also aboard this not-so-regular ride was Tanisha Bajaj, a second-year BCom (Hons) student at Dyal Singh College, who shares, “Someone asked him for a selfie and he looked at me and said, ‘Yeh social media ne bhi bigaad diya hai sabko’, and laughed. I now have an inside joke with the PM!”

Rajashree Pathak, a Political Science (Hons) student at Kirori Mal College, shares, “I got the opportunity to sit next to the PM in the Metro. He shook hands with me. He is so chilled out and answered all our questions with openness.”

At the varsity, the PM said during his speech: “Like students here, I travelled by the Metro today. Students have a lot to talk about. From science topics to new series on OTT, they don’t leave any subjects.”

#PMKeMannKiBaat: An excerpt from the PM’s Q&A with DU students in the Metro

Q. How can one manage stress?

A. Improve your sleep pattern and keep a distance from the problem so that you stay neutral.

Q. How do you manage your sleep schedule?

A. Mujhe toh daant padhti hai (kam sone ke liye). Aap bachche achche se khaya, piya karo aur 8 ghante soya karo.

Q. How should we deal with failure?

A. Everyone fails, but it doesn’t mean you give up.

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON