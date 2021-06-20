Delhi unlocks: Bars, public parks, gardens allowed to open; DDMA issues order

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday relaxed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in the national capital, allowing bars with 50% seating capacity, public parks, gardens, golf clubs, and outdoor yoga activities to operate once again from Monday, according to an official order. The development comes as part of a phased easing of restrictions that were imposed due to the more infectious second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.

Also Read: Delhi eases lockdown curbs, bars to operate with 50% capacity; gyms, schools to remain shut

Bars will be allowed to reopen with 50% seating capacity from 12pm to 10pm from Monday, while owners are responsible for ensuring strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, according to all official guidelines and norms, in their premises.

“Public parks, gardens, golf clubs, and outdoor yoga activities will be allowed. Apart from the individual, parks/gardens owning agencies (MCDs, DDA, NDMC, DCB, etc.) as well as the concerned RWA, owners/directors of golf clubs, yoga instructors shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour,” the order stated.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday, the DDMA has also permitted outdoor yoga activities even as it said that yoga centres will continue to remain shut.

Also Read: DDMA allows outdoor yoga activities on International Yoga Day

“Bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm. The owners of the restaurants and bars shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and all instructions/guidelines issued by GOI/GNCTD from time to time as well as compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (wearing of masks, maintain social distancing, regular hand washing, use of hand sanitisers etc.) to contain the spread of Covid-19. In case any violation is found, strict penal criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant/bar,” read the order.