Delhi water minister carries out inspection of underground reservoir

Delhi water minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday carried out an on-site inspection of the 2.4 million gallon per day (MGD) capacity underground reservoir (UGR) located in Patparganj, instructing Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to promptly address issues related to the drinking water supply in the area following recent complaints by residents there. Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj at an underground reservoir (UGR) after complaints about contamination, in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, under the Patparganj assembly constituency, on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

During the visit, Bhardwaj also instructed DJB officials to identify the reasons for the declining water levels in the area, asking them to promptly restore the water flow.

“The causes behind the decreasing water levels will be identified and the water flow will be restored. The issue of leaks will be promptly resolved to eliminate the water crisis and this will ensure that the residents of the affected areas do not face water scarcity. Along with the improvement in water pressure, the water quality will also be enhanced,” Bhardwaj said.

The UGR supplies water to eight colonies, including Patparganj, Pandav Nagar, Mayur Kunj, Pratap Vihar, Patparganj Gaon, Chilla Gaon, and Shashi Garden, along with 31 societies in Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Officials said the water level in the UGR had decreased in recent times, causing low pressure in some areas. “As a result, there has been a disruption in the regular water supply in some parts of the Patparganj legislative assembly,” an official said.

Bhardwaj also said the government was working hard to provide clean and adequate water to every household, stating tubewells were being installed in different areas of Delhi to meet the water demand.

“Additionally, real-time online monitoring of water quality will be implemented in Delhi and sensors will be installed in all water treatment plants and underground reservoirs to facilitate timely monitoring of water quality,” he added.