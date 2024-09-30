Delhi weather: AQI improves, monsoon likely to withdraw this week

New Delhi Dark clouds give way to sunlight near Akshardham on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Delhi recorded clear blue skies on Sunday, as it logged a “satisfactory” air quality index — 76, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin — for a fourth consecutive day, despite recording no significant rainfall. With no forecast of rain in Delhi for the next six days, weather experts are predicting monsoon to withdraw from Delhi-NCR by the end of this week.

“There are chances, in the next three to four days, we see a withdrawal from Delhi-NCR. Skies will mostly stay clear and westerly winds are also expected from Monday, which will further make the weather dry. It is expected the withdrawal progresses significantly this week,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology.

Palawat said a rise in day temperature is also likely this week.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), this year, monsoon withdrawal has been delayed by almost a week, as evidenced by its withdrawal from parts of west Rajasthan and Gujarat on September 23 — six days after its usual date of September 17. Withdrawal from Delhi, which normally occurs on September 25, is delayed too. Last year as well, the withdrawal was delayed, as it was officially declared on September 30.

IMD did not comment on when the withdrawal from Delhi was likely. In its official weather bulletin on Sunday evening, it said that at present, the monsoon line of withdrawal passes through parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, which includes Firozpur, Sirsa, Churu, Ajmer, Mount Abu, Deesa, Surendranagar and Junagarh.

In September, Delhi has already recorded surplus rainfall, clocking 192.5mm against a monthly average of 123.4mm. The monsoon total stands at 1,029.9mm, against an average of 640.3mm. The annual total is 1,074.6mm, much higher than the annual average of 774.4mm.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7°C, which was around normal for this time of the year, but higher than the 33.6°C recorded a day earlier. The maximum is forecast to touch 35°C on Monday and 36°C by Tuesday.

The minimum temperature was 25.2°C, which was two degrees above the normal, but down from 27.7°C recorded a day earlier. The minimum is expected to hover around 25°C for the next three days.

Delhi’s air quality index has also remained below 100, at 76, 67, 80 and 97 — all in the “satisfactory” range — respectively since last Thursday. “Delhi’s AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category from Monday till Wednesday. Outlook for the subsequent six days shows AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category,” the Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi said in its bulletin on Sunday.