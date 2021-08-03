Delhi weather: Cloudy sky, light rain likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to see cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 26.1 degree Celsius, a notch below normal, and the maximum temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius, which is two degree below normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 76. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 95, which is in the satisfactory range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the Satisfactory category as forecasted. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi. Satisfactory to Good AQI is forecasted for the next three days.”