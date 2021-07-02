Delhi weather: Thunderstorm, rain likely today, says IMD

Delhi may witness a thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. A cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle has also been predicted for Saturday, as per the forecast. The IMD, on Thursday, announced in its latest forecast that the monsoon is unlikely to advance in the remaining parts of northwest India, including Delhi, till at least July 7.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 31 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 31.7 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 43.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, marking the third straight heatwave day.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 222. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 266 in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the poor category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and Westerly and forecasted to stay high for the next 24 hours. Dust long-range transport from dry arid regions and local emissions are expected to continue in the coming days. Although high ventilation is favourable for dispersion, AQI is likely to deteriorate and stay in the Poor category next two days. Poor to the high end of the moderate category is forecasted on 4th July (Sunday). Dust (PM10) will be the lead pollutant for the next three days.”