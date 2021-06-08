Delhi weather today: Expect strong winds during the day

Delhi is likely to see strong surface winds during the daytime on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was likely to be 26 degrees Celsius (°C), two notches below the season’s average, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 26°C – two degrees below normal and the maximum temperature was 40.3°C– normal for this time of the season.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6am stood at 196. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 148, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “A sharp increase in wind speed is forecasted for the next three days favourable for dispersion. However, at the same time an increase in the long-range transport of dust from the arid regions is likely as the transporting winds are becoming favourable leading to frequent short term hourly spikes in PM10 in the next three days. However, as AQI is an average of 24 hour, SAFAR model predicts that AQI would stay in the moderate to poor category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days.”