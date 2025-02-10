Delhi will now benefit from central schemes: Haryana CM

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in the Capital, winning 48 seats in the 70-member House, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed his party’s victory as historic, and stated that residents of the city will now benefit from all of the Centre’s welfare schemes. Haryana CM Saini at the press meet. (PTI)

Saini also accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal of “spreading lies”, particularly with regards to water in the Yamuna.

Addressing a press conference at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, Saini claimed that the AAP government “deprived” the Capital’s residents of central schemes. “The previous government talked a lot... They deprived Delhi residents of welfare schemes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started. They were deprived of Ayushman Yojana. For the last 10 years, they erected an aura of lies and said that ‘I will give Delhi clean air, water and Yamuna, and environment’. For the last 10 years, the government did nothing,” he said.

“This historic victory is an acceptance of Narendra Modi’s schemes. I am very happy that all schemes of Modi will be implemented in Delhi. Poor people will get Ayushman card. Farmers in Delhi will get fair price for their crops. People will get clean and sufficient water,” he said.

The Haryana CM said that Delhi residents saw through Kejriwal’s and AAP’s “labyrinth of lies”.

“He blamed farmers for stubble burning. He said that Haryana is poisoning water sent to Delhi. The previous government did not do any work and just made allegations against others. People understood this. We thank people of Delhi,” Saini said.

At the press conference, the Haryana government served freshly fried jalebis from Gohana’s Lala Mathu Ram — a pointed jab at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. “For the third time, Congress got out at zero and scored a hat trick. As we said during the elections, just like jalebis were distributed in Haryana and Maharashtra, jalebis are now being served in Delhi as well,” Saini said.

While campaigning for the Haryana elections, Gandhi had said that Mathu Ram’s jalebis should be sold across the country.

The BJP win in Delhi means the party will now govern in all of NCR — Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Asked how the BJP plans to tackle the deteriorating environmental conditions, Saini said, “We will slowly work on this. There are schemes for all of them. This could include increasing electric vehicles, increasing connectivity through Metros. The government continuously works on many schemes to reduce different types of pollution... We won’t make allegations against others.”