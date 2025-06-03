Delhi woman duped of 20 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site

A health care professional was allegedly duped of ₹20 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website, an official on Monday said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused, said police(Representational/X/@ANI)

The complaint was received on May 7 at Rohini's Cyber Police Station in which the woman, a medical professional residing in Delhi, stated that she had come in contact with a man, who introduced himself as Vishwas Bhosle on a matrimonial platform, he said.

A police officer said that "the two developed a rapport over time and began speaking regularly".

"During the course of their interaction, the accused allegedly took ₹20 lakh from the woman on various false pretexts," he added.

The police officer said the woman alleged that the man misrepresented facts and gained her trust before fraudulently extorting a large sum of money.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount, he added.