Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi woman duped of 20 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site

PTI |
Jun 03, 2025 02:29 AM IST

The police officer said the woman alleged that the man misrepresented facts and gained her trust before fraudulently extorting a large sum of money.

A health care professional was allegedly duped of 20 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website, an official on Monday said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused, said police(Representational/X/@ANI)
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused, said police(Representational/X/@ANI)

The complaint was received on May 7 at Rohini's Cyber Police Station in which the woman, a medical professional residing in Delhi, stated that she had come in contact with a man, who introduced himself as Vishwas Bhosle on a matrimonial platform, he said.

A police officer said that "the two developed a rapport over time and began speaking regularly".

"During the course of their interaction, the accused allegedly took 20 lakh from the woman on various false pretexts," he added.

The police officer said the woman alleged that the man misrepresented facts and gained her trust before fraudulently extorting a large sum of money.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount, he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi woman duped of 20 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On