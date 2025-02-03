Delhi: Woman fakes pregnancy, abducts baby from hospital to dupe in-laws; held

A 35-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped a three-month-old boy from the Safdarjung Hospital last week, took him home, and told the family that she has delivered the baby, all after months of faking pregnancy. Police said the woman, Neetu Singh, was arrested on Thursday and the baby was sent back to his parents. Police were informed at around 2pm and CCTV cameras were scanned. (Representational image)

According to police, the woman was not able to conceive, so she faked the pregnancy. Last month, she visited the Safdarjung Hospitaland befriended a 32-year-old woman, who was getting treated for abdominal pain.

The woman told the police that she was at the hospital for three days where she met Neetu in the waiting hall. She said Neetu would often visit the hospital, check on her and on Wednesday, at around 10.15am, the woman stepped out of the hospital to buy something. She left her three-month-old baby with Neetu, who allegedly fled from the hospital with the infant.

Police were informed at around 2pm and CCTV cameras were scanned. A senior police officer, aware of the matter, said that they found Neetu had left her bag in the hall. With the help of CCTV footage and bus and metro tickets found inside the bag, police said they could trace the auto driver who said he dropped Neetu and the baby to Rohini’s Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital. The accused is a resident of south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said on reaching BR Ambedkar Hospital, they saw CCTV footage which showed Neetu with a baby and two men entering a car, which was tracked and found to be her husband, Rajiv Singh’s vehicle.

Singh told police that his wife had called him and his father to pick her up from the hospital where she had delivered a baby. While Neetu and Singh were taken into custody for questioning, the baby was sent back to his parents.

The DCP said that Neetu confessed to kidnapping the baby because she was not able to conceive due to medical reasons. “She lied about her pregnancy and nobody questioned her. For months, she was travelling to her parents’ and friends’ places in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh to hide the truth. Last week, she called her in-laws and told them she was in Delhi and was admitted to the hospital. She told them she delivered a baby at BR Ambedkar Hospital. The husband and father-in-law brought them home and did not immediately notice that the baby was not actually a new born,” a senior police officer said, adding that Neetu’s husband and in-laws were not aware that the baby was kidnapped.