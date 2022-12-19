Delhi: Women’s panel demands criminal case in minor’s marriage

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, demanding the registration of case in connection with the marriage and physical abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

In a statement, DCW said they received a complaint from the girl who alleged that she was married in February 2022 to a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. When she got pregnant, her parents-in-law tried to get the foetus aborted, but failed. “She alleged that her husband and in-laws often beat her up. Her husband assaulted her with a hot pan, electric wire and screw driver. He then threw her out of the house, after which she returned to her parents’ home in Delhi,” the statement said.

The women’s panel said that they have sought a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter, and an action taken report by December 22.

“We have received a complaint of child marriage and abuse of a 15-year-old girl. The girl has been subjected to extreme brutality by her husband and in-laws. I know that Muslim personal law allows for marriage of girls above the age of 15 years. I, however, believe that this is archaic, medieval and barbaric and the law of the land i.e. Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act should apply in such cases. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police in this regard. An FIR should be registered and strong action should be taken against the accused persons”, DCW chief Swati Swati Maliwal said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said the police were yet to receive a complaint in the matter. “Action will be taken once the complaint is received,” the DCP said.

In November, the Kerala high court had held that marriage of minors under the Muslim Personal Law is not excluded from the sweep of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. If the bride or the groom is a minor, irrespective of the validity or otherwise of the marriage, offences under the Pocso Act will apply.