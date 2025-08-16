Delhi: Yamuna breaches warning level third time this year, nears danger mark

The Yamuna’s water level in Delhi rose more than a metre on Friday, touching this season’s highest point and crossing the “warning level” for the third time this year. Officials expect the surge to continue and breach the “danger mark” of 205.3 metres by Saturday morning. A signboard warns of high water level in the Yamuna. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

The level had reached 205.25 metres at 8pm.

The rise follows heavy rain in the upper catchment areas and sustained high discharges from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the river – measured at the Old Railway Bridge – stood at 203.9m at 8am on Friday, reached the warning level of 204.5m by noon, and climbed to 205.07m by 5pm, just 23cm short of the danger level. The season’s previous peak was 205.15m on August 8.

CWC data showed that hourly discharges from Hathnikund have exceeded 40,000 cusecs since 1pm on Thursday, peaking at 65,861 cusecs at 3pm the same day. Such flows typically take around 48 hours to reach Delhi, prompting forecasts of further rises until at least Saturday.

“We have been seeing consistent discharges in the range of 40,000 to 60,000 cusecs since Thursday afternoon, which are now reflecting in the water level. At this rate, the water should cross the danger level,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator at the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP).

In 2023, the Yamuna swelled to 208.66m on July 11 following a record discharge of 359,760 cusecs from Hathnikund, with several days above 100,000 cusecs. By contrast, last year’s peak was 204.38m on September 26—below even the warning level.

The Flood and Irrigation Department has said evacuations from low-lying areas will begin once levels reach 206m. Announcements are already under way in vulnerable neighbourhoods, advising residents to shift to safer locations.

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma, who inspected preparations last week, said a repeat of the 2023 flooding was unlikely. “All gates at the ITO barrage are open. Plans are in place to safely relocate people to secure areas if necessary. Flood control teams, engineers, and relief workers are working round the clock. All barrages, regulators, pumping stations, and drainage systems are being closely monitored, with backup arrangements in place,” he said.