Delhi youngster bats for real gender equality through the reel
Our experiences often find an expression in our creative pursuits. That’s why 17-year-old Devansh Saraf, a self-made filmmaker, felt the need to talk about gender equality and conceptualised the film, X or Y. This Delhiite’s cinematic work takes a deep look at the prevalent misconception about what determines the sex of a child. “When I was in standard IX, we studied that the sex of the child depends on the man and not the woman. I thought that this is an important topic that needs to be spoken about,” says Saraf.
Directed by Shadab Khan, the film is about an ordinary Indian family discovering this fact about the sex of a child. Conceived and produced by Saraf, the film has already won 13 awards nationally as well as internationally, and was recently released on an OTT platform.
Saraf reveals that he interviewed over 50 people, and only 10-12 out of them knew that the sex of a child is not determined by the mother. The story idea also germinated from the patriarchy he witnessed. His parents wanted a son — not because they were unhappy with his two elder sisters but because of the “societal pressure”. “The pressure really got to my mother. At one point, she wasn’t allowed to wear glass bangles at family functions or perform rituals, and was made to eat pearls,” he adds.
The youngster shares he was “shocked” to learn what his “mother went through for so many years”. “It wasn’t even in her control. The fact about X or Y chromosomes of the male — which determines the sex of the child — was something that I couldn’t get out of my head. And that led to the movie X or Y,” he recalls.
Watching the film being made — starring Iqbal Khan, Shafaq Naaz, Sachin Khurana and Abha Parmar, among others — was an “emotional” yet “super exciting” journey for Saraf.
Saraf adds that the message of the film extends beyond a child’s sex: “I’m a firm believer in gender equality, especially when I see my sisters moving mountains with their words. This movie also has a strong message that it’s okay for a woman to pursue a career. When she can contribute an equal share to the household, why stop just because she delivered a baby?”
Ask why he chose the movie route for his message, and he explains, “When a person is given advice, they tend to ignore it. But a movie is a silent yet impactful educator. Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots (2009), for example, started a dialogue about important issues in society.
Author Tweets @Nainaarora8
-
Fire mishap: 8 injured, 3 critical in Karnataka's Hubballi
Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in the Hubballi area of Dharwad injuring eight persons on Saturday. The mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening. "We are accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. The reasons behind the fire break out is yet to be ascertained," saidDharwad area's district collector Gurudatta Hegde, who was present on the spot of the incidente. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
-
Building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, four rescued: Report
A three-storied building collapsed around 5am at Mustafabad in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Officials said four persons were rescued so far and sent to the hospital, adding three fire tenders were rushed to spot. According to ANI inputs the incident happened near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad. The first and second floor of the building collapsed, the officials said.
-
Jai Ram Thakur seeks Niti Ayog assistance for Mandi Airport
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery at New Delhi on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to the state. He said a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state and the Airports Authority of India for construction of the Greenfield Airport in Mandi before requesting for a special assistance grant of ₹1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.
-
Himachal Congress protests against GST hike on apple cartons
Congress party's state unit on Saturday staged a protest rally in Rampur Bushahr over the hike in the goods and services tax levied on the packaging material for apples and other fruits.
-
Chandigarh | Engineering department declares GMSSS Khuda Alisher building fit despite cracks
After some parents had highlighted cracks in the walls of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Alisher, the UT engineering department carried out a safety audit and found that the building was fit for use. Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will continue classes while repairs go on and adjust the students accordingly so that their studies aren't affected.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics