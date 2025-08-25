The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd. (DTTDC) has launched a new initiative to boost tourism and heritage awareness, by introducing a first-ever Tourism and Heritage Fellowship. Delhi: Fellowship launched to hire tourist guides to boost tourism

Officials said that the program will recruit 40 people for a one-year course and the selected people will serve as tourist guides. “This initiative will not only grow local tourism but also help tourists to explore lesser explored areas,” an official said, adding that it will also help to build a talent pool for roles in hospitality and tourism.

According to an official notification, fellows will receive a monthly stipend of ₹45,000, with an additional ₹ 5,000 for conveyance. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree; preferably in tourism, and have at least one year of experience in sectors like tourism, heritage, culture, or hospitality. Proficiency in both Hindi and English, with basic computer skills, is necessary, officials added.

Interested candidates must send their applications to the Chief Manager (Tourism) at the DTTDC’s Defence Colony office. The deadline for the same is 6.00 PM on 8th September 2025 and candidates must not be older than 35 years as of the same date, added officials.

Applicants must include self-attested copies of documents proving their age, qualifications, and experience. Selected candidates will be called for interviews on 18th September at 10.00 AM at its New Delhi office, officials said, adding that applicants can visit the official website for further details.