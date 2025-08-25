Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi: Fellowship launched to hire tourist guides to boost tourism

ByVarun Bhandari
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 03:40 am IST

The program will recruit 40 people for a one-year course and the selected people will serve as tourist guides

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd. (DTTDC) has launched a new initiative to boost tourism and heritage awareness, by introducing a first-ever Tourism and Heritage Fellowship.

Delhi: Fellowship launched to hire tourist guides to boost tourism
Delhi: Fellowship launched to hire tourist guides to boost tourism

Officials said that the program will recruit 40 people for a one-year course and the selected people will serve as tourist guides. “This initiative will not only grow local tourism but also help tourists to explore lesser explored areas,” an official said, adding that it will also help to build a talent pool for roles in hospitality and tourism.

According to an official notification, fellows will receive a monthly stipend of 45,000, with an additional 5,000 for conveyance. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree; preferably in tourism, and have at least one year of experience in sectors like tourism, heritage, culture, or hospitality. Proficiency in both Hindi and English, with basic computer skills, is necessary, officials added.

Interested candidates must send their applications to the Chief Manager (Tourism) at the DTTDC’s Defence Colony office. The deadline for the same is 6.00 PM on 8th September 2025 and candidates must not be older than 35 years as of the same date, added officials.

Applicants must include self-attested copies of documents proving their age, qualifications, and experience. Selected candidates will be called for interviews on 18th September at 10.00 AM at its New Delhi office, officials said, adding that applicants can visit the official website for further details.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Fellowship launched to hire tourist guides to boost tourism
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On