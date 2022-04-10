Delhi: Fire, explosions at Azad Market leave 5 hurt, flatten 3 buildings
New Delhi: At least 14 people, including six firefighters and a policeman, were injured and three buildings came crashing down in two incidents of fire and cylinder blasts at Azad Market in north Delhi and Anand Parbat Industrial Area in central Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, fire and police departments said. No casualties were reported in either incident.
At Azad market, the fire and subsequent cylinder blasts razed three buildings -- three-storey structures housing nearly a dozen shops -- and also affected a residential building across the road whose occupants cleared their homes and rushed out to the lanes after the blaze spread to a godown and offices on the ground and first floors.
The blasts also caused cracks in a few adjacent buildings housing shops, with a fire department official saying that two buildings adjacent to the collapsed structures were badly damaged.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a call regarding the fire at 4.40am, following which a police team rushed there. “Five people suffered minor injuries in a cylinder blast in an adjoining welding shop,” said Kalsi. It was not immediately clear who the five injured persons were.
Five fire tenders were brought in to douse the flames, with teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Response Force working along with firefighters and police personnel to remove debris of the collapsed buildings.
“A case has been filed under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others). Legal action is being initiated,” said Kalsi.
Fire officials said they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.
The firefighting operation continued till late evening and the affected residents and shopkeepers were seen removing burnt items and shattered glasses, and cleaning the floors and walls of their flats and shops through the day.
Some residents claimed the flames reached up to their balconies, with the fire shattering window panes and damaging electric appliances like air conditioners, coolers, washing machines and even some kitchen appliances.
“Being the month of Ramzan, all our family members were awake and preparing for the morning prayer when we saw fire in the electric pole across the building. The flames engulfed the buildings near the electric pole. We informed the police and fire department. While the firefighting operation was on, at least three blasts took place and three buildings came crashing down,” said Mohammad Alam, who lives with his wife, Shehnaz and two children on the second floor of the affected residential building.
Shehnaz added that the several burning items from the shops were flung across the road due to the impact of the blasts. “We feared that the flames will soon engulf our flats and our building may collapse, trapping us. All of us panicked and vacated the building. We all came to the main road. The situation was horrific. We returned only after the firefighters doused the flames in our building and declared it safe,” said Shehnaz.
Residents said property worth several lakhs were gutted in the incident.
Nine injured in Anand Parbat
Meanwhile, at Anand Parbat Industrial Area, a fire broke out in an electrical items manufacturing factory, following which nine people were injured when LPG cylinders kept inside exploded during dousing operations.
The nine included six firefighters, a policeman, one person associated with the factory and a security guard.
Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the control room received a call at 4.45am about the fire in a factory at gali number 4 in the industrial area, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
“We have admitted the injured firemen at a private hospital near Karol Bagh. The fire is under control now,” said Garg.
The six injured firemen were identified as Ajmer, Samunder, Ankit, Vikas, Rinku Yadav and Rakesh. The identities of the others were not immediately available.
“We doused the flames on the ground floor and were heading to the first floor through the staircase when the explosion took place on that floor. All six of us were trapped in the blaze and fell on the stairs because of the impact of the blast. The building was recently renovated. Had it been an old building, it would have collapsed due to the blast and claimed our lives,” said an injured fire officer Ajmer, lying on the hospital bed with burns in his back, face and hands.
The fire department are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.
-
Ludhiana | Divisional commissioner pushes for ridge seeding technique to help conserve groundwater
For conservation of depleting groundwater table, divisional commissioner (Patiala division) Chander Gaind urged the farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the conventional method of flooding the field. Gaind said he held a meeting with Progressive farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technique over the years a few days ago, where the latter presented ways to save water and protect the environment through modern farming techniques.
-
Chandigarh: Para sports carnival at Sukhna on April 16
The City Beautiful will host its first-ever sports carnival for persons with disabilities at Sukhna Lake on April 16. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will flag off the one-day tournament at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex at 4.30 pm. The event is being organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, a non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of people facing severe disabilities due to spinal or brain injuries.
-
Education director pulls up Ludhiana DEO for inaction against illegal construction at school
Taking strict note of the non-compliance of Kaur's previous two orders to probe the alleged illegal construction at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, and submit a report regarding the same, the Punjab education department director in his latest communication said district education officer elementary Jaswinder Kaur would be held personally responsible for the delay. Despite repeated calls and messages seeking her response against the allegations, Kaur refrained from speaking on the issue.
-
Freedom in the air for rhinos in UP’s Dudhwa national park
Dudhwa rhinos would soon feel fresh air of freedom away from their fenced enclosures in Dudhwa National Park here. A radio collar is a wide band of machine-belting fitted with a small radio transmitter and battery used for animal tracking. Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the step was being taken on the directives of UP chief wildlife warden to ensure exposure of Dudhwa rhinos to free ranging and habitat improvement.
-
Woman stabbed to death in Bathinda
HT Correspondents Bathinda/Sangrur A 42-year-old woman, Bijli Devi, was stabbed to death by her neighbour Ram Singh in Bathinda on Saturday evening. The deceased's husband, Kanhiyya Lal, said the accused attacked Devi when she was alone at home in Sirki Bazar locality. It was after Lal incidentally went home and found Singh allegedly attacking Devi that the latter was arrested. Kotwali police station SHO Parminder Singh said the motive behind the crime was being ascertained.
