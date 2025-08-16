Delhi: ‘Freedom incomplete till Yamuna becomes clean and alive again’

The Yamuna’s usually quiet Vasudev Ghat in Civil Lines saw a festive fervour on the 79th Independence Day, as the ghat was flanked with Tricolours and diyas while the Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma performed an elaborate Yamuna arti on Friday. The Yamuna Arti at Vasudev Ghat in north Delhi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“Until the Yamuna becomes clean and alive once again, our celebration of freedom will remain incomplete. Being with Maa Yamuna on this auspicious day reinforces our faith and reminds us of our responsibility to protect our rivers. Our progress as a society must also reflect in the way we treat our natural heritage. I urge everyone present today to extend their support in the collective mission of restoring the Yamuna back to its pristine state,” Verma said.

Surrounded by visitors, government officials, local stakeholders, and several university principals and vice chancellors, Verma also undertook a “boat yatra” with the boat draped in marigold garlands. The event drew hundreds of residents to the Vasudev Ghat.

The minister said the rejuvenation of the Yamuna could not be left to one department alone, urging Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and youth groups from colleges and universities to join upcoming cleanliness drives. “The true mark of a developed and civilised nation lies not just in its infrastructure, but in its respect for nature and preservation of cultural heritage,” he said.

In the recent months, the PWD has undertaken a string of measures to improve the Yamuna’s banks, including debris removal, desilting and beautification works. Officials said the Independence Day programme was intended as both a symbolic gesture and a rallying point to expand public participation in these efforts.