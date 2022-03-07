Delhi: Man kills wife, brothers-in-law, injures one more after quarrel

A 42-year-old woman and her two brothers were shot dead allegedly by her husband in a fit of rage after a marital dispute escalated at their home in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur village on Sunday night.

Police said the accused, Hitendra Yadav, 43, also shot a brother-in-law’s wife in the leg and allegedly tried to kill himself with the last bullet in the gun but was overpowered by his two sons, aged 15 and 19, and a friend.

Police said Yadav was arrested from the fourth-floor flat of his house where the killings took place, and was booked under Indian Penal Code sections of murder and attempt to murder. Officers privy to the probe said Yadav has confessed to having committed the murders.

Police identified the three victims as Yadav’s wife Seema, brothers-in-law Vijay Yadav (48) and Surender Yadav (44). Vijay’s wife Babita (41) was shot in the leg.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the police control room received a call around 11.30pm on Sunday about shots being fired at a building.

An officer said the first police responders entered the building with service pistols ready as they initially suspected it to be a case of armed robbery. Inside, police said, Hitendra -- overpowered by his two sons and friend -- was in a corner, and four people were found with gunshot injuries in the living room. They were rushed them to a nearby hospital, where three of the injured persons were declared dead on arrival.

“During inquiry, it was learnt that Yadav and his in-laws used to often quarrel over personal issues. A case of murder was registered and Yadav was arrested,” said Rangnani, adding that a licensed revolver used in the crime was recovered from the spot.

Police said that the first information report (FIR) was registered on the statement of Seema’s mother Chandrakala, who is also the prime witness in the case, along with Babita’s brother Chaman.

Officers said that in her statement to the police, Chandrakala, who lives with her family members in Vinodpuri near Dabri in southwest Delhi, said there were frequent fights between Seema and Hitendra over their 21-year marriage, adding that Seema’s brothers were often called in to resolve the disputes.

According to the officers, Chandrakala told police that on Sunday, too, the couple quarrelled, and Yadav assaulted Seema. Around 10pm, Seema’s family members -- Chandrakala, Vijay, Surender, Babita and Chaman -- reached Yadav’s fourth-floor house to intervene and resolve the issue. Three other relatives, including Chaman’s son, waited in two cars outside the house, the officers said.

“A heated argument broke them and Yadav. In the meantime, Yadav’s friend Lalit also reached the house. Vijay, asked Lalit to leave, saying that his presence was not required in a family issue. Hitendra and his two sons objected to this, following which Seema slapped her younger son. This led to a scuffle between the two sides,” the officers said citing Chandrakala’s statement.

According to the statement, Chandrakala, Seema, Babita and Hitendra’s mother tried to pacify the two sides but Hitendra threatened to kill them. “He went to the bedroom, returned with a gun and fired at Babita, Vijay, Surenderand Seema,” the officer added, citing the same statement.

A CCTV camera installed in the corridor and pointed towards the flat’s living room captured the shooting. The officers, citing the footage, said Yadav first shot Babita in her left leg, then pumped two bullets into Vijay’s abdomen and head. He then shot Surendra in the head. He went to the bedroom but returned in less than minute, and shot his wife just above the neck, killing her on the spot.

“The footage shows that Hitendra tried to shoot himself with the final bullet left in the revolver. However, his two sons and Lalit overpowered him and snatched the gun,” the officer said.

Chaman, who locked himself in a room when the firing started, called his son who informed police about the shooting.

Yadav’s income came from the rent of over 50 rooms and shops that are located on his premises, police said. They added that Vijay was a real estate agent and Surender ran a garments export business.

Panic in the area

Panic gripped people who were present in the building and in the neighbourhood after they heard several gunshots.

The shopkeepers on the ground floor fled, and tenants locked their doors.

“I was in the room with my siblings when the firing started at our landlord’s flat. We immediately locked ourselves in the room. We kept peeping through the window to understand what had happened. We came out only when the firing stopped, police personnel arrived and took control of the situation,” said Raja, who lives with his family in the room adjacent to Yadav’s flat.

Ahmed Ali, who works at an eatery on the ground floor of the five-storey building, said he was busy dealing with customers when he heard the gunshots. “I got scared, shut the shop immediately and fled,” said Ali.

Delhi Police statistics show that 4,888 cases related to cruelty by husband and in-laws, dowry deaths and dowry harassment were registered in 2021. Of them 141 cases were related to dowry deaths in the city.

