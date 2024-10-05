Delhi Metro achieves tunnel breakthrough in Chhatarpur

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that it achieved a tunnel breakthrough of an underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor. The underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor. (HT Photo)

This tunnel has been constructed at an average depth of 12 metres and passes under the existing Yellow Line tunnel.

“A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) broke through this morning at Chhatarpur Mandir Station after boring an 860-metre-long tunnel. This tunnel breakthrough was achieved using a 97-metre-long TBM. Two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement have been constructed on this stretch as part of the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor. The breakthrough on the other parallel tunnel was achieved on August 21, 2024,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Officials said that the tunnelling work involved challenges such as shifting a 66KV electrical HT line and that the TBM had to cross below the existing Yellow Line viaduct without disrupting Metro train operations on the Yellow Line. As part of the phase-4 work approved so far, 40.109 kilometres of underground lines are being constructed. The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor has an underground section of 19.343 kilometres.