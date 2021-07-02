Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi-NCR hit by sudden dust storm and rains
IMD has predicted that the monsoon which usually sets in Delhi on June 27 will be delayed this year till July 7. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI)
Delhi-NCR hit by sudden dust storm and rains

  • Delhi witnessed a heatwave on Wednesday as dry hot westerly winds from central Pakistan were blowing over the national capital and other parts of northwest India
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 07:22 PM IST

Rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon bringing Delhiites a much-needed reprieve from the scorching heat. Delhi has been reeling under extremely high temperatures of over 40°C; the mercury peaked on Thursday, as Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1°C.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, said thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds was witnessed in the regions of Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Hapur, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti.

Thundershower with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/hr experienced in adjoining areas of most places of Delhi &amp; NCR, (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI)
“Thundershower with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi & NCR,” RWFC tweeted on Friday evening.

New Delhi experiences rainfall. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
The agency also predicted rainfall in Tundla, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja of Uttar Pradesh in the next 2 hours.

Delhi witnessed a heatwave on Wednesday as dry hot westerly winds from central Pakistan were blowing over the national capital and other parts of northwest India at the speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Rainfall in New Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that due to these winds heat wave conditions are most likely to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh till the end of the week. IMD has also predicted that the monsoon which usually sets in on June 27 will be delayed this year till July 7.

