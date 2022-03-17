Delhi-NCR Metro passengers struggle as services delayed due to 'technical issue'
- Struggling passengers were asking for further updates on the technical issue as they continued to face delays on the metro.
Daily commuters of Delhi-NCR availing metro services faced difficulties due to massive delays on violet, green and pink lines. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) provided an update at 8.56am from its official Twitter handle, urging passengers to travel with a buffer period during commute keeping in mind the delay in metro services on the three lines.
According to media reports, many passengers were stranded on the Badarpur-Kalkaji line for two and a half hours. Struggling passengers were asking for further updates on the technical issue as they continued to face delays on the metro.
“Waited in violet line at Nehru place for about one hour. Now waiting at pink line at Lajpat Nagar towards Majlis park. No update about the resumption of the service,” a Twitter user posted at 11.08am.
A social media user posted a video from a Kalkaji Mandir metro station, saying the officials announced that the trains are running an hour late due to some technical glitch.
“Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute,” DMRC tweeted another update after over two and a half hours.
But a user complained that the pink line was “still running very slow.”
