Delhi-NCR receives light showers, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden shift in weather as the region received light rainfall on Saturday morning. Following the rainfall, cloudy skies enveloped the national capital and adjoining areas, bringing the temperature a notch down Delhi rainfall: Visuals from the Greater Kailash area.(ANI)

Visuals captured from the Kartavya Path and Greater Kailash area showed droplets of rain creating ripples on puddle-covered streets. Pedestrians were seen carrying umbrellas as they navigated through the wet conditions.

A Western Disturbance, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan and its vicinity, alongside a trough extending from this circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in the lower and middle tropospheric levels, is currently influencing weather patterns, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

An induced cyclonic circulation prevails over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan in the lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD issued a weather warning for the day, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain or snow at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The weather forecasting agency also predicted hail at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad & Himachal Pradesh and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also very likely over Uttarakhand on 01st & 02nd March. Isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab on 02nd March, 2024,” the IMD said.

Residents were cautioned about the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30 to 50 kilometres per hour at isolated places over Northwest India.

The western Himalayan region is expected to receive “fairly widespread to widespread” light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, until March 3.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph, are forecasted till March 3 in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh. Punjab may experience isolated heavy rainfall on March 2.