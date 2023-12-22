Delhi-NCR residents take note: These vehicles are banned due to high AQI

In response to the escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, Centre on Friday imposed a ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the region. Air quality in Delhi have worsened. (File Photo)

The AQI for Delhi has shown a consistent worsening, recording 397 at 10 am and 409 at 4 pm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body tasked with devising pollution control strategies, reinstated measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The CAQM also imposed restrictions on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR.

Ban on these cars in Delhi-NCR

The Delhi and nearby state governments will now have strict rules about using certain types of fuel for cars. The cars with Bharat Stage III petrol and Bharat Stage IV diesel are prohibited in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

BS 3 and 4 refer to emission standards set by the government to regulate the pollutants emitted by vehicles. These standards specify the permissible levels of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons from vehicle exhaust.

India has since moved to even more stringent standards, transitioning to BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) ensuring vehicles produce significantly fewer emissions.

GRAP is the central government’s air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Delhi-NCR air pollution worsens, what you should do?

The CAQM urged NCR citizens to actively support the effective implementation of GRAP measures by following:

• Opt for walking or cycling for short distances.

• Choose cleaner commuting options, such as ride-sharing or public transport.

• If feasible, those with work-from-home flexibility are encouraged by the agency to utilise it.

• Avoid using coal and wood for heating.

• Individual homeowners are encouraged to provide electric heaters to security staff to prevent open burning during winters.

• Combine errands and minimise unnecessary trips.