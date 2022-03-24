Delhi: One injured in banquet hall blaze in Rohini

NEW DELHI: A banquet hall owner sustained minor injuries after a massive fire broke out at the hall in Rohini Sector 11, releasing thick plumes of black smoke over the city sky on Thursday afternoon.

Fire department officials said that around 12 fire engines were immediately sent to the spot and the fire was doused around 3.30pm. The reason behind the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Ajay Sharma, the sub-divisional fire officer of the Rohini sub-division, said they received information about the fire at around 1.50pm. “The blaze broke out in a banquet hall situated near a CNG pump in Rohini Sector 11. As many as 12 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control,” he said.

“The heavy winds ignited the fire and temporary pandals – made of wood and thatches – were reduced to ashes. The fire was doused around 3.30pm. Once the heat of the charred remains subside, we will inspect the premises to check if anyone was trapped,” he said, adding that two cars and a bike were gutted in the fire.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the owner of the banquet hall received minor injuries in the incident. “He was given the first aid and now he is fine. No other casualty took the place as the fire tenders reached the spot within minutes. The police team is investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of fire,” he said.