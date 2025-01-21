Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police oppose Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea in high court

ByShruti Kakkar
Jan 22, 2025 05:58 AM IST

According to Imam’s chargesheet, the Delhi police had claimed that the Shaheen Bagh protest site was the first one based on the “Chakka Jam model”

The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed jailed student activist Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, alleging that he orchestrated the round-the-clock protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by involving members of Islamist political organisations, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JeIH), and the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI). 

During his previous hearings, Imam and his counsel had argued that his speeches did not advocate violence and that he was not part of meetings planning the riots.  (HT Archive)
During his previous hearings, Imam and his counsel had argued that his speeches did not advocate violence and that he was not part of meetings planning the riots.  (HT Archive)

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad, representing the Delhi Police, told the Delhi high court that the Shaheen Bagh protest was Imam’s “brainchild” and was organised despite resistance from locals. “He [Imam] formulated the Shaheen Bagh protest site... The local people were not supporting it. There is a contemporaneous record showing that people were not on the road on their own,” Prasad said. 

According to Imam’s chargesheet filed in September 2020, the Delhi police had claimed that the Shaheen Bagh protest site was the first one based on the “Chakka Jam model” and part of a larger conspiracy that led to the February 2020 riots, which caused several deaths and injuries. Imam, along with others including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) youth leader Meeran Haider and Jamia student Gulfisha Fatima, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly masterminding the riots. 

On Tuesday, Prasad further alleged that Imam’s speeches during anti-CAA protests in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) incited violence and outlined a timeline for the conspiracy’s execution. “He called for organising a chakka jam in the capital and for cutting Assam from India, challenging the country’s sovereignty,” Prasad added. 

Imam, who had earlier been granted bail in a sedition case, remains in custody due to the larger conspiracy case. During his previous hearings, Imam and his counsel had argued that his speeches did not advocate violence and that he was not part of meetings planning the riots. 

Imam’s submissions were countered by Prasad, who claimed Imam’s speeches outlined a conspiracy, including organising a “Chakka Jam” and challenging India’s sovereignty. “Speeches of Sharjeel Imam decode the entire conspiracy... In the previous speech, he said that he will cut India from Assam from the chicken neck, here he is challenging the sovereignty of the country to implement the law,” Prasad had submitted. 

The high court has scheduled the next hearing for February 12, with instructions for the prosecution to conclude its arguments. 

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On