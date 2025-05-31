Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Delhi: PWD to keep construction data for 2 years to ensure quality control

BySnehil Sinha
May 31, 2025 06:04 AM IST

The decision comes after the fiasco over judicial quarters in Dwarka and Rohini, one of which had to be demolished even before it was occupied

The Public Works Department has ordered all executive engineers to maintain records of new construction materials and other supplies in detail along with those of the past two years to ensure quality assurance.

The decision comes after the fiasco over judicial quarters in Dwarka and Rohini, one of which had to be demolished even before it was occupied as it showed signs of degradation within two years of construction. Reports mentioned that the early damage was due to the use of bad quality material and water.

“It is noticed that materials for day-to-day maintenance of roads, buildings, and flyovers are being procured by various civil and electrical divisions of PWD through various sources such as GEM, supply orders, direct purchase through tenders etc. To monitor and keep a watch on actual requirement, executive engineers of all the divisions of PWD are directed that before approval of GEM orders… a record of supply in the last two years and location wise consumption of the same is required to be maintained in division offices,” the order stated.

It further added that at the time of approval for procuring the supplies, the engineers will have to certify that they have checked the record and it is justified.

Officials said that the quality assurance teams have found that in several cases, the quantity of materials procured was much higher than the required amount and the consumption was also not clearly specified.

“There have been directions issued in the past few months to maintain records of materials used, but these are not being followed by all engineers. The quality assurance team will now conduct regular inspections and will seek reports from all zones,” said a PWD official.

