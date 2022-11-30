Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality remains in very poor category

Delhi’s air quality remains in very poor category

Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:17 AM IST



On Tuesday, the 24-hour average AQI was 369. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

Pollution levels in Delhi remained in the very poor category on Wednesday morning with an hourly air quality index (AQI) of 369 at 7am as the mercury was likely to dip to 7 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the 24-hour average AQI was 369, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was expected to be 27 degrees Celsius amid a likelihood of fog. The minimum temperature was 7.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
