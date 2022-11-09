Delhi’s air quality remains very poor, partly overcast weather, drizzle expected

Delhi’s air quality remained in the very poor category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather was expected with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 331 at 7am. The 24-hour average AQI was 372 at 4pm on Tuesday. PM2.5 with the main air pollution in the air.

Union earth science ministry’s monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) has said the air quality was likely to improve due to weak wind flow from stubble-burning areas that have reduced the inflow of pollutants to Delhi. “Stubble burning emissions contribute 9% to PM2.5 in Delhi. Fine particles contribute around 52% to PM10. Local surface winds are calm to 8 km/h that cause weak dispersion of pollutants,” it said on Tuesday.

It added air quality was likely to improve further but remain very poor until Thursday due to weak upper-level wind flow and weak dispersion of pollutants leading to accumulation of near-surface pollution.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and above 401 severe. AQI above 450 is categorised as severe+.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum of 17 degrees on Wednesday. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 17.2 degree Celsius, three degrees below normal, and the maximum of 29.1 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels varied between 54 to 94% during the last 24 hours.