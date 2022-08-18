Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch aims to clear 180 pending cases
The Delhi government’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) is aiming to finish investigation in 180 pending cases, officials aware of the development said, and added that some of them date back to 2010.
Most of the pending cases are against officials working with the Delhi government because the agency is primarily tasked with investigating cases or allegations of corruption against officials of the Delhi government, the officials added.
The development is important in the backdrop of Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena taking a “serious view of the procedural lapses and delays” by the ACB. On August 2, the lieutenant governor had also asked for an explanation from the ACB on why so many cases were pending with the agency.
While the ACB comes under the state government’s department of vigilance, the chief of the agency reports to the LG. Officers in the ACB are brought on deputation from the Delhi Police.
“There are around 180 such cases, which need closure. The work to start clearing the cases has started. Officers have been given a target to ensure the cases are taken to its logical conclusion. We are also looking at the complaints. In many complaints, a preliminary enquiry(PE) had been ordered but there was no development,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.
A PE is the first step before the ACB files an FIR or decides to close the corruption complaint.
Last month, Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar, had also taken stock of the cases pending with the anti-graft unit. During the meeting, the senior officers noted that the ACB could clear the pendency work load because they have very few new cases to investigate. For example, in 2021 there were only 12 new cases, in 2020 too there were only 12 cases.
“This data on cases was hared with the LG office earlier this month after which the LG sought a report from the ACB. With a new officer taking charge as the chief last week, the work has started to clear the pendency,” the officer quoted above said.
Last week, Madhur Verma, an additional commissioner rank police officer was appointed the head of the anti-graft unit.
Officers aware of the details about the pending cases said that most of these are against officials of the state government’s revenue department, followed by Delhi Jal Board and the education department.
Until 2015, the ACB probed cases against officials other than those of the Delhi government. The MHA in June 2015 issued a notification reiterating that ACB could only probe cases against officials under the Delhi government. The Delhi government has in the past said the Centre rendered the ACB toothless by confining it to probe only officials of the state government.
CUET: Glitches continue to mar common university test
New Delhi: The first day of the fourth phase of the common university entrance test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several examination centres, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, most of them in the national capital. According to the NTA, the exams of 8,693 affected candidates might now be conducted on August 25. The students will be informed about the new dates on Thursday, the agency said.
Bihar: Cops bust fake police station in Banka; mastermind absconding
The Bihar's Banka police have arrested a gang of five fraudsters, including two women, who have been running a parallel police station inside a guest house, just a stone's throw away from the Town station and the residence of superintendent of police. The matter came to light on Wednesday evening when the SHO of Town police station Shambhu Yadav saw a man and woman in uniform with country-made pistol instead of an official revolver.
Delhi LG seeks action against senior IAS officer for accepting bribe
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
Time to smash the handi again!
After a hiatus of two years, the Govindas in Mumbai are now all set for dahi handi as the Maharashtra government has lifted pandemic curbs across the city for the celebration. For such groups, the rivalry within the tradition is what keeps the festive spirit going. For Shivaji Khairnar of Hindu Ekta Dahi Handi Pathak in Jogeshwari, it is a sign of positivity after a long spread of negativity.
Family friend arrested for murdering two woman in NE Delhi’s Welcome
A day after a 70-year-old woman and her 48-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police arrested a 21-year-old man, said to be a friend of the family, in connection with the case, officials said Wednesday. Shashank rushed out and told Sarthak Rai, 24. Police then registered a murder case and began an investigation.
