Delhi’s AQI improves to ‘moderate’ category; min temperature recorded at 12°C

Delhi’s air quality improved as the air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday as strong surface winds of up to 30km/hr persisted in the region. IMD’s forecasts show the minimum is likely to be between 9-11°C on Friday. (HT file photo)

The city’s average AQI was recorded at 129 (moderate) at 9am on Thursday. In comparison, it was 212 (poor) at 4pm on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds of 20-30 km/hr till Saturday. However, skies are likely to remain clear along with bright sunshine throughout the day.

Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi meanwhile predicted the AQI to remain in ‘moderate’ now till Friday.

“The outlook for the subsequent six days shows AQI will be between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’,” the EWS mentioned in its daily bulletin on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the city saw a rise in minimum temperature, which was recorded at 12°C on Thursday -- two degrees above the season’s normal and up from 11.6°C a day earlier.

IMD’s forecasts show the minimum is likely to be between 9-11°C on Friday, and between 10-12°C on Saturday.

These strong surface winds have meanwhile helped bring down Delhi’s maximum temperature in the city. It was 26.5°C on Wednesday, three notches below normal -- down from 29.7°C a day earlier, which was the warmest day of the year so far. The IMD said strong winds till Saturday are likely to keep the maximum between 26-28°C.