Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi’s AQI improves to ‘moderate’ category; min temperature recorded at 12°C

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 09:25 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds of 20-30 km/hr till Saturday

Delhi’s air quality improved as the air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday as strong surface winds of up to 30km/hr persisted in the region.

IMD’s forecasts show the minimum is likely to be between 9-11°C on Friday. (HT file photo)
IMD’s forecasts show the minimum is likely to be between 9-11°C on Friday. (HT file photo)

The city’s average AQI was recorded at 129 (moderate) at 9am on Thursday. In comparison, it was 212 (poor) at 4pm on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds of 20-30 km/hr till Saturday. However, skies are likely to remain clear along with bright sunshine throughout the day.

Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi meanwhile predicted the AQI to remain in ‘moderate’ now till Friday.

“The outlook for the subsequent six days shows AQI will be between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’,” the EWS mentioned in its daily bulletin on Wednesday evening.

Also Read:Ahead of summer, city likely to witness drop in minimum temperature

Meanwhile, the city saw a rise in minimum temperature, which was recorded at 12°C on Thursday -- two degrees above the season’s normal and up from 11.6°C a day earlier.

IMD’s forecasts show the minimum is likely to be between 9-11°C on Friday, and between 10-12°C on Saturday.

These strong surface winds have meanwhile helped bring down Delhi’s maximum temperature in the city. It was 26.5°C on Wednesday, three notches below normal -- down from 29.7°C a day earlier, which was the warmest day of the year so far. The IMD said strong winds till Saturday are likely to keep the maximum between 26-28°C.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On