Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Delhi’s AQI remains ‘very poor’ as minimum temperature rises to 11.4°C

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 20, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Delhi’s minimum temperature meanwhile rose to 11.4°C, which was four degrees above normal. It was 9.2°C a day earlier

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category even as the minimum temperature rose across the city. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 342 at 9am, which was down from 368 at 4pm on Sunday.

Delhi’s maximum is meanwhile expected to remain around 25-26°C till Tuesday. (HT photo)
Delhi’s minimum temperature meanwhile rose to 11.4°C, which was four degrees above normal. It was 9.2°C a day earlier.

Delhi’s maximum too had risen on Sunday and touched 26.1°C — six degrees above normal and Delhi’s highest for January in six years. It was 20.7°C a day earlier.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the last time it was higher in January was January 21, 2019, when it was 28.7°C.

A second western disturbance is expected to influence the region from January 22 onwards, likely bringing isolated light rain in the city on the same day, the IMD has forecast, raising the minimum further.

Delhi’s maximum is meanwhile expected to remain around 25-26°C till Tuesday, officials said.

In terms of visibility, shallow fog was reported across the city on Monday morning. The lowest visibility at Safdarjung was 500 metres, while it was 600 metres at Palam.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
