According to the state health department data , the positivity rate in the city improved to 0.10%.(PTI file photo)
delhi news

Delhi's Covid-19 tally drops to 72; single-day death toll stays at 1

The number of daily cases on Thursday was slightly lower than that the city recorded a day earlier. On Wednesday , Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death , while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:31 PM IST

Delhi recorded 72 cases of Covid-19 infection on Thursday rose by 72 , while only one fatality was reported during the previous 24 hours. The overall tally of the national capital now stands at 1 ,435 ,353 and the death toll stands at 25 ,022.

Also Read | Delhi schools won't reopen now amid third Covid wave fears: CM Arvind Kejriwal

According to the state health department data , the positivity rate in the city improved to 0.10%. The number of cumulative recoveries reached 1 ,409 ,660 after 88 people got cured of Covid-19.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in May-June that claimed a large number of lives daily. The exponential rise in the number of cases led to a severe shortage of medical oxygen at city hospitals. At the time of the peak , the city had reported a record 28 ,395 cases on April 20. On April 22 , the case positivity rate was 36.2% , the highest so far. At 448 , the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

Topics
coronavirus delhi
