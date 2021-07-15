Delhi's Covid-19 tally drops to 72; single-day death toll stays at 1

Delhi recorded 72 cases of Covid-19 infection on Thursday rose by 72 , while only one fatality was reported during the previous 24 hours. The overall tally of the national capital now stands at 1 ,435 ,353 and the death toll stands at 25 ,022.

The number of daily cases on Thursday was slightly lower than that the city recorded a day earlier. On Wednesday , Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death , while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

According to the state health department data , the positivity rate in the city improved to 0.10%. The number of cumulative recoveries reached 1 ,409 ,660 after 88 people got cured of Covid-19.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in May-June that claimed a large number of lives daily. The exponential rise in the number of cases led to a severe shortage of medical oxygen at city hospitals. At the time of the peak , the city had reported a record 28 ,395 cases on April 20. On April 22 , the case positivity rate was 36.2% , the highest so far. At 448 , the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

