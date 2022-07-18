Delhi’s Covid positivity rate surges to 6.06%, active caseload at 1,886

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi breached the 6 per cent mark on Monday after several days with the national capital logging 378 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to data shared by the health department, two Covid-linked deaths were also reported during the day, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 26,294.

ALSO READ | Why Covid-19 booster shots are essential?

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate was at 3.57 per cent a day ago when the city logged 498 new cases. On Saturday, it stood at 3.48 per cent. The sudden surge in the positivity rate despite a dip in fresh infections could be attributed to fall in daily Covid testing. The fresh cases on Monday came out of 6,236 tests conducted the previous day, news agency PTI reported citing the government data.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 1,886 – down from 1,974 registered the previous day. Of the 9,488 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals, only 113 were occupied as on Monday. As many as 1,402 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India's financial capital Mumbai logged 167 new cases on Monday as per data shared by PTI. As many as 86 new cases were detected in Maharashtra’s Nashik.

In terms of statewise data, Tamil Nadu alone reported over 2,200 new cases of the deadly Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh registered 190 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, while 600 new cases were seen in Gujarat. Jammu & Kashmir witnessed 152 fresh infections in the same period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON