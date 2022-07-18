Delhi’s Covid positivity rate surges to 6.06%, active caseload at 1,886
- Delhi’s Covid positivity rate was at 3.57 per cent a day ago when the city logged 498 new cases. On Saturday, it stood at 3.48 per cent.
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi breached the 6 per cent mark on Monday after several days with the national capital logging 378 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to data shared by the health department, two Covid-linked deaths were also reported during the day, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 26,294.
ALSO READ | Why Covid-19 booster shots are essential?
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate was at 3.57 per cent a day ago when the city logged 498 new cases. On Saturday, it stood at 3.48 per cent. The sudden surge in the positivity rate despite a dip in fresh infections could be attributed to fall in daily Covid testing. The fresh cases on Monday came out of 6,236 tests conducted the previous day, news agency PTI reported citing the government data.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 1,886 – down from 1,974 registered the previous day. Of the 9,488 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals, only 113 were occupied as on Monday. As many as 1,402 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, India's financial capital Mumbai logged 167 new cases on Monday as per data shared by PTI. As many as 86 new cases were detected in Maharashtra’s Nashik.
In terms of statewise data, Tamil Nadu alone reported over 2,200 new cases of the deadly Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh registered 190 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, while 600 new cases were seen in Gujarat. Jammu & Kashmir witnessed 152 fresh infections in the same period.
-
Smart sensor-based public toilets start coming up in Sangam city
Under the Smart City Project, smart public toilets have been installed for the residents of Sangam city. A total of five such public toilets have already been set up within the city limits, and 70 more will be constructed soon, informed officials. Prayagraj Nagar Nigam floated a tender for the construction of these state–of–the–art public toilets in January 2021. These toilets would be monitored through the integrated control and command centre.
-
‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ celebrations begin at Prayagraj Junction
Joining the entire nation in celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which commemorates the 75th year of India's Independence, the North Central Railway kick-started a one-week event called 'Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station' at Prayagraj Junction, on Monday. The celebration was inaugurated in New Delhi by the CEO and chairman Railway Board VK Tripathi. The events at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi were inaugurated by DRM-Jhansi Ashutosh and at Agra Cantt station by DRM Anand Swaroop.
-
Irked by bad road condition, Thane resident gets out of car, fills potholes
Irked by the poor condition of roads, a 42-year-old commuter got out of a resident of Naupada's car, Sangam Dongre and protested against the potholes and poor condition of the roads on Monday morning at Majiwada flyover. A resident of Naupada, Sangam Dongre, is a developer by profession. He was driving on the road on Monday morning when he got out of his vehicle and started filling the potholes on this stretch.
-
Case filed against 5 RPF cops for murder, hiding evidence in U.Ps Amroha
A case has been registered against five cops of the Railway Protection Force, including the chowki in charge, in Amroha on Sunday for allegedly killing a submersible pump mechanic and hiding evidence. Vineet, 22, was a submersible pump mechanic who was found dead by the side of the railway track near Amroha station on Sunday morning. Later Vineet's body was spotted by the side of the railway track.
-
Desperate farmers perform puja to appease rain god in Prayagraj
In Mungari village of trans-Yamuna area on Sunday, a few farmers performed puja in their agricultural fields to please Indradev (the God of thunder and lightning), Suryadev and other gods. They prayed for sending rains early for sowing their crops. The Kharif crop too is getting affected due to absence of rain. Thus, apart from regularly ploughing their fields, the farmers are performing puja to please the gods for sending clouds and rains.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics