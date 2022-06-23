Delhi's Covid tally more than doubles in a day with 1,934 new cases, positivity rate at 8.10%
- Covid-19 Delhi: The national capital, however, did not see any fresh death with the toll currently standing at 26,242. Delhi's active case count not stood at 5,755, while the overall infection tally rose to 19,27,394.
Delhi on Thursday reported 1,934 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the positivity rate to 8.10 per cent. This is more than double than the figures registered a day ago at 928.
The national capital, however, did not see any fresh death with the toll currently standing at 26,242. Three lives were lost to the virus a day ago. Delhi's active case count not stood at 5,755, while the overall infection tally rose to 19,27,394.
According to data shared by the Delhi health department, 1,233 patients were cured from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 18,95,397.
As many as 23,879 tests were conducted during the day, the health department said.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviy chaired a meeting earlier in the day amid the latest surge in the coronavirus cases seen in some parts of the country. The minister appealed to states and Union territories to increase the pace of vaccination, including booster doses, in districts reporting high cases.
India reported 13,313 Covid cases in the last 24 hours - eight per cent higher than yesterday and the first time daily new cases breached the 13,000-mark since February 25.
