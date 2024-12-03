Delhi’s dengue tally hits 5,701, malaria cases highest in 5 yrs

Delhi has recorded 319 dengue cases in the past week, taking the total count for the year to 5,701, according to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report on vector-borne diseases released on November 30. This marks a decline from the 6,727 cases reported during the same period in 2023, which was the city’s third-worst dengue outbreak. A senior MCD official noted that the weekly dengue case count is expected to decrease with falling temperatures. (HT Archive)

The report also highlighted 766 malaria cases and 226 chikungunya cases this year till November 30—both the highest figures recorded in at least the last five years. It further stated that three deaths from dengue have been confirmed so far, all occurring in September. No additional fatalities have been confirmed by the MCD’s death audit committee, officials said.

A senior MCD official noted that the weekly dengue case count is expected to decrease with falling temperatures. “The minimum temperature has already reached 10-12°C. The remaining adult mosquitoes are surviving indoors, where the ambient temperature is higher. The bulk of dengue cases in Delhi this year were reported in October, after which a downward trend began,” the official added.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal said that zero cases of vector-borne diseases have been reported in the past three weeks in NDMC area. “In light of the recent emergence of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) case, the NDMC has undertaken proactive measures to prevent and control vector - borne diseases. NDMC recorded only 45 cases of dengue, two cases of malaria, and zero cases of chikungunya this year—a substantial reduction compared to previous years. Moreover, no cases of vector-borne diseases have been reported in the past three weeks.”

Dengue, a viral infection transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, often causes symptoms such as high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. While most patients recover within 1-2 weeks, severe cases can lead to hemorrhagic fever, internal bleeding, and potentially fatal shock, medical professionals said.

This year, the highest monthly case count was recorded in October, with 2,431 cases. In comparison, October 2023 saw 2,003 cases, while October figures in previous years were 1,238 in 2022, 1,196 in 2021, and 346 in 2020. Delhi also recorded 1,640 dengue cases in November, 1,052 in September, 256 in August, and 76 in July. The remaining cases were reported during the pre-monsoon period between January and June.

Field workers and domestic breeding checkers found mosquito breeding in 2,805 houses, issuing 2,002 legal notices to property owners. “With mosquitoes moving indoors due to the dip in temperature, extra care needs to be taken to ensure that windows are closed during the dusk period,” the MCD official added.

According to the report, geographically, Najafgarh recorded the highest number of cases at 798, followed by 757 in the south zone and 674 in the Shahdara north zone. The Narela zone reported the lowest case count, with 252 confirmed cases.