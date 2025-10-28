Edit Profile
    Delhi's first cloud seeding trial today? Environment minister shares update

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 9:35 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Smog Gun spray water to control pollution level at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (ANI)
    Smog Gun spray water to control pollution level at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (ANI)

    The cloud seeding trial in Delhi is aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital.

    As the AQI levels worsen, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday that the national capital may carry out its first trial for cloud seeding today.

    Speaking to media, the Delhi minister said that aircraft equipped to carry out cloud seeding will depart from Kanpur once visibility improves.

    "As soon as the weather clears up in Kanpur, our aircraft will take off from there today. If it succeeds in taking off from there, cloud seeding will be done in Delhi today. Through that cloud seeding, there will be rainfall in Delhi. Right now, the visibility in Kanpur is 2000 metres. Visibility of 5000 metres is being awaited there," said Sirsa.

    The BJP minister added that if the aircraft takes off, the cloud seeding trial may be conducted around 12:30 PM- 1 PM on Tuesday. Following the trial, the national capital may experience light rainfall.

    The cloud seeding trial in Delhi is aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital. It is part of the NCT government's strategy to tackle deteriorating air quality during the winter season.

    Also Read | Pollution data unavailable amid technical glitches as haze envelopes Delhi

    Ahead of the trial, the Delhi government carried out a test run in the Burari area. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta revealed that the government carried out the test but due to , due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, rainfall could not be induced.

    In cloud seeding, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds are used to trigger artificial rain. The trial also requires atmospheric moisture of 50 percent to induce rain.

    If the trial is conducted today, Delhi could witness its first artificial rain on October 28 and 29, as stated by CM Gupta last week.

    Delhi AQI stays 'very poor'

    As per the data in the National Air Quality Index, the air quality index in Delhi's Anand Vihar stood at "very poor".

    As per the data issued at 9 AM, Anand Vihar recorded AQI of 321 - “very poor” Meanwhile, in the Sirifort area, the AQI levels stood at 324 and at air quality at NSIT Dwarka stood at 308.

