Delhi is set to host its first-ever investment summit in November to position the Capital as a prime destination for business and industrial growth, industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday. Delhi’s first ever investment summit likely in November: Sirsa

Sirsa recently held meetings with senior officials and directed the industries department to prepare a detailed blueprint for the proposed event. The “Delhi Investment Summit” is expected to bring together prominent industrialists from across the country and offer a single-window platform to facilitate investments, the people cited above said.

“We will invite leading industrialists from across sectors and encourage them to invest in the Capital. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting investment and industrial growth to fulfil the promise of a ‘Viksit Delhi’,” Sirsa said.

The summit will focus on key sectors such as information technology, banking, artificial intelligence, electronics, services, startups, data storage, and tourism. “Top players from each sector will be invited to collaborate with the Delhi government to drive economic growth and job creation,” the minister added.

Sirsa said he has asked the department to finalise the blueprint and a detailed proposal is expected to be submitted in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes weeks after chief minister Rekha Gupta, while presenting the 2025-26 Delhi budget, said the government would hold an investment summit to revive Delhi’s business ecosystem. “Delhi, once a hub of business, culture, and industry, has fallen behind in industrial development due to chaos, red tape, and mismanagement,” she said.

To improve the investment climate, the Delhi government is working on several policy measures, including a new industrial policy and a warehousing policy aimed at meeting the growing demand for secure and efficient storage infrastructure, Gupta told HT last month.

Officials said the summit will also serve as a platform for dialogue with key industry stakeholders through roundtables, panel discussions, and meetings. “We want to understand what the industry needs from the government and address gaps that currently deter investors,” said a senior official in the industries department.

Delhi’s strategic location, well-developed road and rail connectivity, proximity to key markets in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, and access to both the IGI Airport and the upcoming Jewar airport make it an ideal location for industrial expansion, officials added.

Further details of the investment summit, including its theme and guest list, will be announced soon, officials said.