Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi’s first ever investment summit likely in November: Sirsa

ByAlok KN Mishra
Apr 17, 2025 05:52 AM IST

The summit will focus on key sectors such as information technology, banking, artificial intelligence, electronics, services, and startups

Delhi is set to host its first-ever investment summit in November to position the Capital as a prime destination for business and industrial growth, industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

Delhi’s first ever investment summit likely in November: Sirsa
Delhi’s first ever investment summit likely in November: Sirsa

Sirsa recently held meetings with senior officials and directed the industries department to prepare a detailed blueprint for the proposed event. The “Delhi Investment Summit” is expected to bring together prominent industrialists from across the country and offer a single-window platform to facilitate investments, the people cited above said.

“We will invite leading industrialists from across sectors and encourage them to invest in the Capital. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting investment and industrial growth to fulfil the promise of a ‘Viksit Delhi’,” Sirsa said.

The summit will focus on key sectors such as information technology, banking, artificial intelligence, electronics, services, startups, data storage, and tourism. “Top players from each sector will be invited to collaborate with the Delhi government to drive economic growth and job creation,” the minister added.

Sirsa said he has asked the department to finalise the blueprint and a detailed proposal is expected to be submitted in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes weeks after chief minister Rekha Gupta, while presenting the 2025-26 Delhi budget, said the government would hold an investment summit to revive Delhi’s business ecosystem. “Delhi, once a hub of business, culture, and industry, has fallen behind in industrial development due to chaos, red tape, and mismanagement,” she said.

To improve the investment climate, the Delhi government is working on several policy measures, including a new industrial policy and a warehousing policy aimed at meeting the growing demand for secure and efficient storage infrastructure, Gupta told HT last month.

Officials said the summit will also serve as a platform for dialogue with key industry stakeholders through roundtables, panel discussions, and meetings. “We want to understand what the industry needs from the government and address gaps that currently deter investors,” said a senior official in the industries department.

Delhi’s strategic location, well-developed road and rail connectivity, proximity to key markets in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, and access to both the IGI Airport and the upcoming Jewar airport make it an ideal location for industrial expansion, officials added.

Further details of the investment summit, including its theme and guest list, will be announced soon, officials said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi’s first ever investment summit likely in November: Sirsa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On